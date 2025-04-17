What to do this weekend (April 18 to 20)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Tulipmania

Visit the eastern reaches of Türkiye where wild tulips bloom at Gardens by the Bay's newest floral display.

You'll be wowed by vibrant blooms of various tulip breeds, including Tulipa "Fire Wings", Tulipa "Spryng Break", Tulipa "Striped Crown", and Tulipa acuminata.

Interspersed throughout the colourful landscape is the exploration of the diverse civilisations which have shaped Türkiye's society through time — all linked by the common thread of an abiding adoration of the tulip.

Highlights include a recreation of the legendary Trojan Horse, a miniature version of Göbekli Tepe and its carvings, mosiac art featuring Ottoman motifs, and more.

Till May 12

2. Shonen Jump pop-up @ Kinokuniya

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DIVJXDcBCZt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Swing by Kinokuniya at Ngee Ann City for a limited-time Shonen Jump pop-up.

You can look forward to merch and collectibles from some of your favourite animes like Jujutsu Kaisen, Haikyuu, One Piece, and many more. From keychains to acrylic character standees, postcards, A4 plastic folders, pin badges, posters, and blind pack trinkets, there's something for everyone.

For the time being, no end date has been announced for this pop-up. However, there's no telling how long it will last, so be sure to head down as soon as you can.

3. Paws in the Park

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DILwj-Ly5UJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Enjoy a fun weekend with your furkids at East Coast Commune.

The inaugural Paws in the Park pop-up market brings together a curated line-up of pet-friendly brands with offerings ranging from pet tags to bandanas, tasty treats to spoil your furbabies, keychains, and more.

You can also grab one of the picnic sets for sale and enjoy your meal picnic-style while soaking up the sun.

April 19 to 20

4. Mummys Market

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DILrh77ySuW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Mummys Market returns to Singapore Expo this weekend.

The three-day baby fair boasts attractive deals on everything mummy-related, from baby car seats to strollers, toys and more. You can also look forward to freebie gifts and on-site lucky draws with lucrative prizes.

April 18 to 20

5. Straits Club Kitchen Takeover + Easter Market

Straits Club is staging a delicious Kitchen Takeover of The Projector this weekend.

Straits Club will be serving up their Signature Boneless Berempah Chicken Nasi Lemak at $8 per box — and yes, you can bring it into the cinema.

On Saturday, enjoy Supper Club vibes from 5.30pm to 10.30pm with Straits Club dishing out crispy, spice-loaded plates while DJ duo Teenage Pop doles out nostalgic singalong hits all night — perfect if you like your sambal with a side of sing-a-longs.

For a sweet treat, come back on Sunday for Easter Tea Dance energy from 1pm to 4pm, featuring a dreamy DJ set by Singapore-based Filipino project Secret Pals featuring Pillow Talk.

You can also expect a two-day flea market featuring cheeky art, retro football kits, rule-breaking scents, dreamy fashion finds, thrifted treasures, and a pop-up booth by tattoo artist Manandhand.

April 19 to 20

5. Museum of Ice Cream reopening

Following its temporary closure for upgrading works, Museum of Ice Cream Singapore is reopening with new interactive installations, workshops and treats.

You can expect a vibrant pink carnival with old-school games, a refreshed bouncy castle and infinity mirror world, Singapore's first banana maze, and, of course, lots of yummy ice cream flavours to feast on.

[[nid:716671]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.