What to do this weekend (April 4 to 6)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Wonders of Nature

Visit New Art Museum Singapore this weekend for an interactive museum experience that spotlights the importance of natural environments.

This exhibition invites you and your kids to embark on an exciting journey to explore five versatile paths — Canyon of Cuddles, Animal Kingdom, Ancient Aquarium, Garden of Senses and the Obliteration Room — through immersive projections, alluring sculptures and sensory experiences, showcasing how art and nature intertwine to create a space where the magic of biodiversity comes to life.

April 5 to July 26, 2025.

2. Portals

Travel back in time with an innovative visual art exhibition taking place at the Battlebox in Fort Canning.

Reimagining Singapore's wartime history through the lens of creative modern technology, Portals uses immersive visuals, soundscapes, and sensory experiences to explore themes of power, surveillance, conflict, and time, and the intersection of nature and defence.

Through this exhibition, you'll experience reimagined wartime communication systems, immersive light displays and interactive installations that offer fresh perspectives on Singapore's past and bring it to life before your very eyes.

You can read our write-up on Portals here.

Till June 29, 2025.

3. Access Showcase 2025

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHsvZnePyfO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Singapore Art Museum's (SAM) inaugural Access Showcase 2025 is running from now till April 13.

Themed "common languages", the exhibition aims to shed light on inclusivity in art, and the work that SAM has done over the past few years centred on 'commoning' through art and making it accessible to people who would have traditionally encountered barriers in going to the museum and connecting with visual art.

This includes neurodivergent individuals, those who are deaf and hard of hearing, and visually impaired persons.

You can look forward to a variety of programmes and activities including live performances by neurodivergent artists, interactive tactile experiences specially designed for visually-impaired participants, and kid-friendly workshops where you can create your own Singapore-inspired artwork.

Till April 13, 2025.

4. Rasa Sayang Farmers Market

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHk4fsQSN-k/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Enjoy an early celebration of World Art Day with a lively Farmers at Rasa in Republic Plaza this Sunday.

You'll be spoiled for choice by a wide range of sustainable products and handcrafted goods by local artisans, ranging from handpoured soap to artisanal dessert boxes, foraged botanical watercolours, gluten-free, grain-free and vegan treats, and more.

For more fun, you can get a Jagua ink tattoo, try out a tarot or aura reading session, or explore various pop-up art displays by homegrown artists.

April 6, 2025, 11am to 5pm.

5. Sentosa Festive Market

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHnUQukSwks/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Calling all wellness enthusiasts: Sentosa Festive Market is back this weekend at Palawan Beach Walk. This time, the market is all about elevating your health and well-being while reconnecting with yourself and the world around you.

Dive into a sensory wonderland featuring over 30 brands and vendors with unique offerings to uplift your health, wellness and spirituality.

From TCM consultations to wellness workshops, hands-on craft activities, spiritual readings, face painting sessions and more, this market invites you to kick back, relax, and refresh your mind and soul.

The best part? It's both kid-friendly and pet-friendly, so your children and furbabies can join the fun too.

April 5 to 6, 2025.

[[nid:716027]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.