What to do this weekend (April 5 to 7)

1. Tartuffe: The Imposter

True to its mission of reimagining the world's classics for today's Singapore, Wild Rice proudly presents Tartuffe: The Imposter - a startlingly modern, darkly comic adaptation of iconic French playwright Moliere's satirical masterpiece.

A wealthy family starts to unravel when the head of the household, Orgon, befriends Tartuffe - a charming, seductive con artist masquerading as a man of faith. Everyone else smells a rat, even as Tartuffe weasels his way into Orgon's home, heart and bank account. What will it take for Orgon to finally see the light? Can unholy disaster be averted? Or will blind devotion win the day?

Back by popular demand following a sold-out premiere run in 2022, Wild Rice's Tartuffe: The Imposter remains trenchantly relevant today, in a world populated by scam artists and false prophets. With a devastatingly funny script by Joel Tan and sharply incisive direction by Glen Goei, this is a classic satire on religious hypocrisy and a warning about the calamity that can follow when we turn a blind eye to the dark deeds of the "pious".

Till April 28 2024

2. TAHA

Catch Singapore Theatre Company's latest show TAHA, a story of love, displacement and peace which pays tribute to Palestinian poet Taha Muhammad Ali.

Born in Saffuriya, Palestine, Taha Muhammad Ali became a celebrated poet on the world stage after captivating audiences with his moving poetry that beautifully captured the resilience, love, and enduring spirit of his people.

Eloquently tracing Taha's journey from a humble shopkeeper in Palestine to a celebrated poet worldwide, the story unfolds from his ill-starred birth through the tragic wars that compelled his family to flee their homeland. Grappling with themes of displacement and lost identity, Taha's story is narrated with a poignant yet humorous voice.

Till April 14 2024

3. Songkran Kids Festival

It's time for your kids to beat the heat with Wild Wild Wet's first-ever Songkran Kids Festival this month.

Your kids can look forward to a 25-metre long elephant-themed inflatable obstacle course, weekend dance parties, live DJ performances and tryout sessions, stations where they can get decked out with glittery hair tinsel and airbrushed tattoos, colourful life-sized gummy bears to snap pics with, and, of course, lots and lots of water fights.

Till April 30 2024

4. Journey East Vintage Fair

Step back in time and discover a treasure trove of vintage delights with the return of Journey East's annual Vintage Fair this weekend.

Whether you're a veteran vintage enthusiast or simply looking for unique gems, you can add a touch of charm and history to your collection with a curated selection of vintage collectables, fashion pieces, bags, jewellery, homeware and toys from boutique brands like Black Bean Source⁠, Wicked Wants, Selfie Vintage, Pick Me Up, and more.

April 6 to 7 2024

#03-02, Tan Boon Liat Building, 315 Outram Road, Singapore 169074

