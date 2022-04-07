What to do this weekend (April 8 to 10)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Precious Peony 2022

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

Enjoy the ethereal beauty of peonies at Gardens by the Bay's inaugural Precious Peony floral display this weekend.

Showcasing the beauty of China's "King of Flowers", this floral display traces the history of this revered flower through the journey of Chinese immigrants as they travelled to Nanyang in search of a better life.

Be wowed by the picturesque landscape of vibrant ornamental peonies from China, Japan and the Netherlands on display/

Then experience rich depictions of peonies in Chinese cultural artefacts through various rare antiques including a Peranakan blackwood bench on loan from the Asian Civilisations Museum, a centuries-old iron-splash glazed blackware vase contributed by the Society of Chinese Ceramics Studies, and intricate Peranakan hand-beaded slippers from The Intan.

April 9 to May 3, 2022.

Find out more here

2. Safra Wheels & Feet Charity Challenge 2022

Cycle, rollerblade, run or walk for a good cause with Safra Wheels & Feet Charity Challenge 2022.

This multi-disciplinary virtual event allows participants to clock their distance at any venue (inclusive of gyms) via running, walking, cycling or blading over 50 days.

All fundraising proceeds will go to the President's Challenge to empower vulnerable and low-income families.

April 9 to May 28, 2022.

Find out more here

3. Tartuffe: The Imposter

Wild Rice presents a brand-new, darkly comic adaptation of iconic French playwright Molière's satirical masterpiece Tartuffe: The Imposter.

Celebrating the 400th anniversary of Molière's birth, this dynamic reimagining of Molière's theatrical classic weaves the tale of a wealthy family's downfall at the hands of the eponymous Tartuffe, a charming and seductive con artist masquerading as a man of faith.

Till April 30, 2022.

Find out more here

4. Gallery of Secrets: The Lost Lily

Presented as a collaboration between The Theatre Practice and National Gallery Singapore, Gallery of Secrets: The Lost Lily is a multi-platform treasure hunt that combines theatre, film and gaming.

Watch the action unfold onscreen before diving into the story as you interview characters, gather clues and break codes.

Available as a fully digital experience or a physical-digital hybrid where you'll visit the Gallery to search for clues onsite, this thrilling mystery will test your wits as you delve into the secrets of this historical monument.

In addition, the fastest participants to solve the mystery and identify the treasure's location stand a chance to win a grand prize of $1,800 in cash.

What are you waiting for? Join the hunt now!

Till April 18, 2022.

Find out more here or here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.