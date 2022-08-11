What to do this weekend (Aug 12 to 14)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

Subway's Big Museum of Taste

We're all familiar with Subway, of course, but how much do you really know about this sandwich brand?

Here's your chance to learn about it with the opening of Subway's Big Museum of Taste, opening exclusively in Singapore from now till the end of the month.

Spanning over 6000 square feet, this museum offers an experiential journey into a world of deliciousness through nine never-before-seen interactive digital installations across four zones.

https://www.tiktok.com/@asiaone/video/7130093068505681154?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7124239000696522241

Be sure to snap a picture with the seven-metre long installation of Subway's iconic B.M.T. sub at the entrance before heading inside.

Then get ready to explore Subway's history from the humble beginnings of the first submarine sandwich to its beloved status in the present day.

You'll also get to take part in trivia quizzes, build and assemble your own virtual sub, snag limited-edition merchandise, and much more.

To get tickets to the museum, simply spend $12 in one receipt at any Subway for a single ticket, or $20 for two tickets (walk-ins or takeaways only; food delivery orders are not applicable for ticket redemption).

Then, visit the Subway Museum website and redeem your tickets. No tickets are available for purchase on-site.

Till Aug 30, 2022.

Find out more here.

Films at the Fort

Gather your friends and head to Fort Canning to catch a movie under the stars. Films at the Fort is back for its 8th edition from now till Aug 21 with 11 films for you to enjoy, from award-winning new releases to classics like Forrest Gump and more.

Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to book your spot ASAP.

Till Aug 21, 2022.

Find out more here.

Spirits Festival

PHOTO: Haw Par Villa

Pay a visit to Haw Par Villa this month and experience the park's first-ever Spirits Festival.

Commemorating both the Taoist Hungry Ghost Festival and the Buddhist Ullambana Festival, Spirits Festival 2022 shines a spotlight on the often misunderstood 7th Lunar Month and explores the intersection of religion and superstition in the rituals and practices associated with this month.

Aug 12 to 26, 2022.

Find out more here.

Let's Take A Walk

Rediscover our Little Red Dot while supporting a good cause with Let's Take A Walk, a charity endurance walk organised by non-profit organisation Raleigh Singapore.

While registration for the physical walk is closed, you can still join the walk virtually and clock your walk distance around your neighbourhood or your favourite walking routes.

You can also check out the virtual walk routes suggested on the event website and explore various hidden gems in Singapore along the way.

All proceeds from the event go to Caregivers Alliance Limited (Singapore), a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting the needs of caregivers of persons with mental health issues.

Aug 13 to 26, 2022.

Find out more here.

Project Future

PHOTO: Culture Cartel

In collaboration with 2MR Labs, Singapore's biggest street culture platform Culture Cartel is staging a curated NFT And Collectibles Exhibition at 313@somerset from now till Aug 14.

This free exhibition showcases limited-edition collaboration merchandise, along with unique digital and art collectibles. In addition, you can also get a sneak peek of an exciting upcoming NFT project (hint: zombies are involved).

Till Aug 14, 2022.

Find out more here.

Ultraman Pop-Up Experience

PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group

Our favourite superhero Ultraman has arrived at Night Safari to battle wildlife threats! Joined by Singapore's Merlion-inspired Kaiju Merliger, Ultraman is here to fight ecologically destructive Kaiju that threaten our wildlife.

You're invited to explore the Ultraman Digital Trail and do your part to protect our animals and combat wildlife threats.

Be sure to also snap photos at the Ultraman and Merliger photo points, as well as the vibrant Ultraman Mural, which depicts the epic battle of Ultraman and Merliger versus their Kaiju foes.

Till Oct 31, 2022.

Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.