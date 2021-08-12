What to do this weekend (Aug 13 - 15): Stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Celebrate National Day all August with SAFRA clubs

Happy 56th Birthday, Singapore! Celebrate National Day 🇸🇬 with us today with a series of online programmes from 11am to... Posted by SAFRA on Sunday, August 8, 2021

Although National Day is technically over (NDP postponement to Aug 21 notwithstanding), the festivities are still ongoing at various SAFRA clubs across the island.

Visit SAFRA Mount Faber to learn about the history of Singapore's iconic Merlion mascot, or take part in a quiz game where you'll test your knowledge of our landmarks and see how many you can guess correctly.

Then swing by SAFRA Punggol for a delicious Food Hunt where you'll make use of clues on Food Hunt posters displayed at participating SAFRA Punggol F&B vendors to guess the names of various local dishes.

Till Aug 31, 2021

Find out more here

2. Orchid Haven: Flight of the Moth Orchid

Check out Gardens by the Bay's newest permanent flower exhibit, Orchid Haven. Located within the Cloud Forest cooled conservatory, Orchid Haven is wholly dedicated to showcasing orchids, featuring over a thousand exotic breeds at any given time via both permanent and rotating displays.

The first of said temporary displays? None other than Flight of the Moth Orchid, a display that pays tribute to the Phalaenopsis orchid, a diverse genus whose floral form resembles that of a moth in flight.

You can look forward to more than 800 Phalaenopsis orchids of 17 taxa are in a breathtaking “waterfall” of cascading blooms, with the orchids on display carefully selected to show the distinct and occasionally dramatic characteristics this breed possesses, such as bright colours, peculiar patterns and markings, as well as floral mutations that result in even more stunning varieties.

Find out more here

3. Stay, Hide and Seek with Otah & Friends

Can't get enough of this otter-ly adorable critter and his friends? Why not join them on a whimsical themed staycation?

In collaboration with KKday and Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Otah and Friends will be visiting three participating hotels under Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, and Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, Beach Road) for an otter-this-world staycation experience from now till end September.

Each staycation package includes:

- An adorable Otah the otter mascot plush toy (featuring a different exclusive Singapore-themed design per hotel)

- Two limited-edition Otah & Friends cushions

- One Otah & Friends clue kit for you to play a game of hide-and-seek with Otah and help him uncover hidden snacks in the hotel room

Perfect for both kids and the young at heart, this quirky staycation is sure to be a blast for the whole family.

Till Sept 30, 2021

Find out more here or here

4. Flipside 2021 - Playing the Hand

Be wowed by Playing the Hand, a thrilling yet humorous virtual magic show that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Hosted by a pair of best-friend illusionists, Darren Tien and Jerryl Tan, as part of Esplanade's Flipside 2021 line-up, Playing the Hand invites you to embark upon an intimate online journey of magic, misdirection and mystery that will have you re-examining your notions of perception and reality while you witness astonishing illusions and unexpected sleights of hand.

Till Aug 15, 2021

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.