What to do this weekend (Aug 16 to 18)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Miss Saigon

After 23 years, Cameron Mackintosh's Miss Saigon is returning to Singapore this month.

This romantic tragedy explores various themes such as the American dream, war, and love through the lens of the Vietnam War. It follows the story of a Vietnamese bargirl, Kim, and her whirlwind romance with Chris, an American Marine sergeant serving in the war.

The two eventually fall in love and even have a wedding ceremony, with Chris promising to take Kim back to America, but they are separated after the fall of Saigon.

Seen by 38 million people worldwide, this production is more thrilling than ever. From the creators of Les Miserables, the soaring musical score features hits including "The Heat is On in Saigon", "The Movie in My Mind", "Last Night of the World" and "The American Dream".

Till Sept 22, 2024.

2. Disgraced

After a sold-out run in 2016, Singapore Theatre Company is bringing back this provocative Pulitzer Prize-winning drama from now till Sept 7.

Located in a spacious Upper East Side apartment in New York, Amir has worked hard to achieve the American Dream. With South Asian Muslim roots, he has gone on to become a successful lawyer, has a beautiful American wife and even a wardrobe of $600 custom-tailored shirts.

But when Amir hosts a dinner party for his African American colleague and her Jewish husband, the initially pleasant evening erupts into a volatile argument over race, religion and class in the modern world.

Set in post 9/11 America, Disgraced will take you on an entertaining and thought-provoking journey, exploring the clash between modernity and faith through an honest, rare and exciting look into how we define ourselves and our beliefs in the modern world.

Till Sept 7, 2024.

3. Trifecta Backyard Sessions Vol. 3

Head down to Trifecta, Singapore's first indoor snowboarding, surfing and skating attraction, for the third edition of Trifecta Backyard Sessions.

Paying tribute to the DIY spirit of boardsports and music, this weekend's edition features local musicians and artists such as Forests, Cashew Chemists, Pleasantry and Weish.

You can also look forward to a delicious F&B pop-up by Wicked Good Burgers, and attractive giveaways between music sets.

Admission is free of charge, but you can also purchase a $10 ticket to an exclusive afterparty hosted by EmoNightSG.

Aug 17, 2024, 6 pm to late.

4. Absolut Food Festival

Calling all foodies: Popular Malaysian food fair Absolut Food Festival is making its debut in Singapore this weekend.

Taking place at the Kallang Open Carpark near Singapore National Stadium, this 3-day festival boasts over 130 vendors selling delicious F&B goodies offering the best of Malaysian and Singaporean cuisine.

There will also be retail booths where you can snag fashion and lifestyle products, as well as live performances, games and tons of lucrative prizes to be won. Be sure to also keep an eye out for Meet & Greet sessions with the various Malaysian celebrities who will be making guest appearances.

The best part? Entry is free!

Aug 16 to 18, 2024.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.