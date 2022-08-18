What to do this weekend (Aug 19 to 21)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Singapore Night Festival 2022

After a two-year hiatus, Singapore Night Festival is back to illuminate our streets after dark. With the apt theme of Rebirth, this year's festival goes hyperlocal with a particular focus on the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct's unique history and identity as an arts and heritage district.

You can look forward to a thrilling line-up of installations and activities like dazzling light installations, projection mapping artworks, experiential tours around the precinct, escape games, street performances and much more.

Special mention goes to Cathay Hotel: The Curse of the Missing Red Shoe – an immersive theatre performance taking place within a re-creation of the historical Cathay complex. Equal parts thrilling, surreal and scary, this theatrical play brings to life iconic characters from famous Cathay films of the past in a compelling detective story where the line between memories and cinematic imaginations becomes blurred.

Aug 19 to 27, 2022

Find out more here

2. Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

In collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico, Gardens by the Bay presents a brand-new exhibition called "Hanging Gardens - Mexican Roots" this weekend.

The exhibition spotlights Mexico's rich heritage through a landscape that incorporates various significant elements of Mexican culture, such as medallions synonymous with celebratory occasions handmade by the Mexican community in Singapore, the Aztec double-headed serpent, and a 4-metre replica of the iconic Chichen Itza pyramid of the Mayans.

You can also look forward to colourful blooms of cockscombs and marigolds on display, serving as a representation of Mexico's vibrant colours.

Aug 20 to Sept 25, 2022

Find out more here

3. Animal Farm

Head down to the theatre this weekend for Wild Rice's 20th-anniversary production of George Orwell's classic novel Animal Farm.

This seemingly simple tale follows the story of a farmyard of animals who have overthrown their cruel master, led by the clever pigs on their farm, and strive to create a life of equality for all animals. But as time goes by, it becomes evident that the pigs may not have their best interests at heart, and that the ideals of the animals' revolution are slowly being subverted...

Marking the first time the play has been staged by Wild Rice in over a decade, this production is a timely reminder that that Orwell's dark fairy tale is as relevant today as it was 80 years ago.

Till Sept 10, 2022

Find out more here

4. Fashionably Late

Created in collaboration with LASALLE College of the Arts students Ethan Lai and Sophie Tan, Fashionably Late is an after-hours programme at the Asian Civilisations Museum that explores various facets of contemporary fashion.

Aside from discovering Singapore fashion through student curator tours, you're invited to participate in sustainable fashion clothes swaps, snag pre-loved books from Thryft's pop-up, transform old T-shirt yarn into noble garments at an eco-friendly finger knitting workshop, and more.

Aug 19 to Sept 16, 2022

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.