What to do this weekend (Aug 2 to 4)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2024

The annual Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert (NDC) returns for its 6th edition this Sunday.

Themed "Our Home, Our Heart, Our Singapore", this year's concert promises a variety of fun-filled activities including dazzling performances by an eclectic line-up of homegrown talents, family-friendly games and activities, and breathtaking fireworks displays that will illuminate the night sky.

You can read our write-up about NDC 2024 here.

August 4, 4.30 pm to 10 pm (Concert starts at 7.30 pm)

Find out more here or here

2. Singapore Garden Festival 2024

The 9th edition of the biennial Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) is returning from August 3 to 11 at Suntec Singapore.

Bringing together top award-winning landscape and garden designers, florists and horticulturists from around the world, SGF 2024 invites you to be enchanted by exquisite garden and floral displays, and experience the magic and wonder of the world of garden and floral design.

Highlights include show designer gardens created by top local and international award-winning designers, colourful and creatively cut flower displays, gorgeous and inspirational balcony garden displays for apartment owners, as well as other community activities like exhibitions, floristry demonstrations, exclusive workshops, and much more.

Be sure to also check out the Marketplace, where you can purchase plants and other gardening-related lifestyle products from a wide variety of booths.

August 3 to 11 2024

Find out more here

3. Qixi Fest 2024

Experience the magic of Qixi Fest at Kreta Ayer Square from August 4 to 11.

Celebrating the vibrant and colourful Chinese culture, heritage, craftsmanship and community, the festival promises to bring history to life with programmes ranging from talks and exhibitions on Samsui women and the origins of this festival, to heritage tours, storytelling sessions, cultural activities and performances, urban sketching sessions, poetry workshops, and much, much more.

August 4 to 11, 2024

Find out more here

4. Singapore Pet Festival 2024

Embrace your love for furkids at Singapore Pet Festival 2024, taking place this weekend at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre.

Styling itself as a journey into the world of pet lovers, this festival boasts a wide variety of activities including talks and workshops by experts, contests and competitions, pet shows and pet-related performances, and even an adoption drive where you can bring home a deserving new friend.

Naturally, your pets are welcome to join the fun!

August 2 to 4 2024

Find out more here

5. Sentosa Festive Market: Made In Singapore Edition

Get ready to celebrate National Day month in style with the Made in Singapore edition of Sentosa Festive Market.

You're invited to celebrate our incredible local artisans and makers through a curated marketplace with over 25 vendors selling products ranging from art and literature to jewellery, home decor, pet accessories, local-themed gifts, and much more.

Entry is free of charge, and you're welcome to bring your furkids with you.

August 3 to 4 2024

Find out more here

