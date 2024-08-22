What to do this weekend (Aug 23 to 25)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. POP TOY SHOW Singapore 2024

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-hzEicyRfo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Toy collectors, rejoice! POP MART is returning to Singapore with a second edition of their POP TOY SHOW, featuring a special "Dimoo in the Garden City" theme.

Following the success of last year's debut, this three-day event at Marina Bay Sands will highlight a treasure trove of collectibles, including the latest releases, event-exclusive figures, rare models, and vibrant POP MART merchandise.

Plus, don't miss the opportunity to meet and chat with the creative minds behind these beloved figurines!

Aug 23 to 25, 2024.

2. Singapore Night Festival

In a first, Singapore Night Festival will span three weekends, instead of the usual two, Centred around the theme "Art of Play", this year's festival will feature over 50 programmes celebrating the joy of play and childhood, all inspired by the historic Bras Basah and Bugis precinct.

Dive into the retro charm of Singapore from the 1950s to 1970s with this year's highlight act, "Wonder World", brought to life by local artist SKL0.

The whimsical amusement park experience will showcase park rides, old school games stalls, snacks and drinks you'll remember from childhood, plus performances, and more.

Till Sept 7, 2024.

3. Bacha Coffee Pop-Up

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-cUiyBNqzT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Bacha Coffee is celebrating the global launch of its signature Nomad Collection with an exclusive pop-up at Takashimaya Singapore.

The collection features nine new coffee flavours, with beans originating from Blue Mountains, Australia; Jaltenango de la Paz, Mexico; and other places. If you feel overwhelmed, Bacha Coffee Masters will be on hand to guide you through the tasting experience.

Bonus tip: If you're searching for the perfect gift for a coffee-loving traveller, the Grand Nomad hamper includes a choice of one of the new flavours, along with essentials like a Bacha Coffee scoop, mug, drip filters, and sugar crystals.

Till Aug 31, 2024.

4. Olafur Eliasson: Your Curious Journey

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IeewgNilTTs[/embed]

The first major solo exhibition in Southeast Asia dedicated to the work of internationally acclaimed Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson has sprung up at the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) Tanjong Pagar Distripark.

Renowned for his use of diverse materials like light, wind, fog, and water, Olafur's installations will leave you with extraordinary sensorial experiences.

Showcasing 17 artworks that span a variety of media (including paintings, sculptures, photography, film, and more), the exhibition explores key themes from Olafur's works, such as the pressing need for climate action and playing with people's perceptions of the senses. The exhibition also features exclusive installations and never-before-seen works unique to Singapore.

Till Sept 22, 2024.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.