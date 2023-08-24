What to do this weekend (Aug 25 to 27)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Cosentino: Decennium - The Greatest Live Magic Show

Prepare to be mesmerised by the greatest magic show of the year. World-famous entertainer and International Magician of the Year, Cosentino, celebrates 10 years of global success with this brand new 90-minute stage production.

Witness death-defying escapes, mind-boggling stage illusions, and cutting-edge street magic that will twist your view of reality, as Cosentino's trademark blend of dance and magic, with a touch of hilarious audience participation, keeps you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Till Sept 3, 2023. Find out more here or here

2. A Common Wonderland

Common Man Coffee Roasters (CMCR) is celebrating its 10th birthday with an epic birthday bash this weekend.

Head down to the newest outlet at 368 Alexandra Road for a special food menu, limited-edition CMCR merch, live DJ sets, a mini Barista Academy booth where you can try making your own latte art, and, of course, lots of coffee.

In addition, the first 100 attendees for each day will receive a free goodie bag, so be sure to head down ASAP.

Aug 26 to 27, 2023, 10am to 11pm. Find out more here

3. A Date with Tradition

Arts House Limited presents "A Date with Tradition", held in conjunction with Singapore Night Festival 2023.

You can look forward to two evenings of interactive programmes showcasing our rich and diverse cultures, from Batik painting to Chinese Opera to Indian Classical dance, immerse yourself in the exciting cross-cultural live performance of Kedai Sinseh that combines traditional Malay dance and Chinese music, discover the Korean traditional art of MinHwa, participate in a variety of craft activities, and much more.

You can read our write-up about Singapore Night Festival 2023 here.

Aug 25 to 26, 2023, 5pm to 11pm. Find out more here

4. Commodore's Day 2023

The Republic Of Singapore Yacht Club's (RSYC) annual Commodore's Day Family Carnival is here.

You can look forward to a fun-filled family day out with scrumptious halal food booths, aquatic obstacle courses, carnival games, a dunk tank, a roving balloon sculptor, live performances, and much, much more.

Aug 26, 2023, 10am to 10pm. Find out more here

