What to do this weekend (Aug 27 to 29) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Orchestral Manoeuvres: See Sound. Feel Sound. Be Sound

Witness sound and art come together this weekend at ArtScience Museum's new exhibition, "Orchestral Manoeuvres: See Sound. Feel Sound. Be Sound".

Opening this Saturday (Aug 28), the exhibition features over 32 artists and composers from eight countries who explore sound through sculptures, installations and, of course, music.

PHOTO: Hannah Perry, Rage Fluids, 2021, sound installation. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Kandlhofer.

Be prepared to embark on an auditory and visual journey that will challenge your notions of how you think about, experience and understand sound as you marvel at sound art projects, early music notation, experimental scores, noise-making sculptures, video installations and contemporary artworks.

28 August 2021 to 2 January 2022

Find out more here.

2. Jumptopia

Here's something new to delight your energetic kids.

Introducing Jumptopia, Kiztopia's very first Inflatable Park-themed offsite event, launching at D'Marquee @ Downtown East this Saturday.

Spanning 12,000 square feet, Jumptopia is a massive air-conditioned play tent chock full of endless fun, from seven giant Kiztopia-themed bouncy castles to craft activity zones, photobooths for your kids to take fun pictures and more.

28 August to 10 October 2021

Find out more here.

3. Singapore Food Festival 2021

Foodies rejoice: Singapore Food Festival (SFF) is back for its 28th edition!

Taking place over three weekends, SFF 2021 celebrates our local flavours with a curated selection of live masterclasses, tours of Singapore farms and factories, gastronomic workshops, secret menus at partner restaurants islandwide and more.

27 August to 12 September 2021

Find out more here.

4. WRS 2-Park Admission promo

Excited about the new baby panda in River Safari?

So are we. If you're looking for yet another reason to visit our wildlife parks, here's more good news: You can now enjoy 2-Park Admission to River Safari and Singapore Zoo for just $50 (or $40 for kids aged three to 12).

Simply purchase your tickets and visit both parks within a seven-day period; you don't even have to book a timeslot to visit!

Get your tickets here.

5. PAW Patrol: The Movie

If your kids love PAW Patrol, it's definitely time for a visit to the cinema.

PAW Patrol: The Movie opens in cinemas today, marking these brave pups' first big screen adventure.

The movie follows Ryder and his heroic team as they face off against their biggest rival, Humdinger, and it's sure to be a thrilling ride for all PAW Patrol fans.

Get your tickets here or here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.