What to do this weekend (Aug 30 to Sept 1)

1. Safra Swim For Hope 2024

Make a splash with the return of Safra Swim For Hope from now till end October.

You can participate via a full virtual swim, where you can swim at your own preferred time and place and submit your swim records via the event portal, a full physical swim, where you'll complete your swim at a Safra club, or a hybrid swim, where you'll complete 1 km at a Safra club and the rest virtually.

Proceeds from the charity event go to President's Challenge, SAF Care Fund, Singapore Aquatics Development Fund, NCSS Special Assistance Fund, and SPD.

Registration till Sept 30, 2024.

Virtual swim period from Sept 1 to Oct 27, 2024

Physical swim dates: Sept 21, 2024 at Safra Choa Chu Kang & Safra Tampines | Sept 28, 2024 at Safra Yishun | Sept 29, 2024 at Safra Mount Faber | Oct 12, 2024 at Safra Jurong & Safra Toa Payoh | Oct 27, 2024 at Safra Tampines

2. Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival 2024

Celebrate this year's Mid-Autumn Festival with Chinatown's annual festivities.

You can look forward to a magnificent 8-metre tall lantern at the heart of Chinatown, depicting three generations gathering to celebrate together under the moonlight, as well as gorgeous light installations depicting the celebration of Mid-Autumn Festival through the years.

Other highlights include weekend stage shows, a mass lantern walk, fun lantern riddles to test your wits, and even a festive fair with lots of delicious treats for you to feast upon.

Till Oct 2, 2024.

3. APAC Food & Travel Lifestyle Show 2024

The APAC Food & Travel Lifestyle Show makes its debut at Marina Bay Sands Hall C from now till 1 September.

Presented by APAC Lifestyle, Food & Travel Exhibitions, this immersive event promises to be a haven for foodies, travel enthusiasts, and lifestyle aficionados, offering a unique blend of culinary delights, travel inspirations and lifestyle innovations.

You're invited to discover amazingly delicious food, from local culinary delights to tasty cuisine from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand, and much more.

In addition, you can snag fantastic travel packages and unique lifestyle deals, take part in daily lucky draws, be entertained by stage activities ranging from cooking demos to live performances, and much more.

Till Sept 1,2024.

4. FUN DAE OUT (Museum of Ice Cream 3rd Anniversary)

Enjoy a family day out with Museum of Ice Cream Singapore's 3rd anniversary celebration this Sunday.

Beat the heat with a free ice cream cone, check out cool art workshops where your little ones can build their own ice cream sundae sculpture with sustainable materials, have a blast playing in the outdoor sprinkle pool, and more.

Sept 1, 2024, 12 pm to 7 pm.

