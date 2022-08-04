What to do this weekend (Aug 5 to 7)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

My Community Festival

Ground-up community event My Community Festival is back for its third edition from August 5 to 21 this year.

Organised by non-profit organisation My Community with support from the Singapore Tourism Board, this year's festival is themed My Home Sweet Home, exploring the various facets of our home in Singapore through not just our houses but also our workplaces, places of worship, and communal spaces.

You're invited to take part in a series of experiences where you'll try new foods, explore our offshore islands, discover a new side of Singapore after sunset, and much more.

Date: Aug 5 to 21, 2022.

Find out more here.

You're Invited! Le Le's Panda-stic Party

Can you believe this cutie is already one year old? Celebrate Le Le's 1st birthday this August with all-new day to night festivities at River Wonders.

Meet Le Le in the day tumbling around or spot him at his favourite nap spot, then pen down your well wishes for him and pose for photos with cute panda family mascots.

When night falls, be dazzled by a spark-tacular bamboo-inspired birthday cake display and explore gorgeous light installations, including a Panda-stic Shadow Trail where you'll learn fun facts about your favourite Giant Panda family.

As part of the festivities, local residents can enjoy this day-to-night experience with a special admission bundle for only $36 during this period.

Date: Aug 5 to Sept 11, 2022.

Find out more here.

Mermaid Tales

If you have kids going through a mermaid phase or never grew out of your own Little Mermaid fantasies, head down to Wild Wild Wet this August to meet Syrena, Singapore's first-ever mermaid performer.

Catch a mesmerising mermaid performance with a photo session at the end, then say hi to Syrena at a meet and greet session (on land), with free glitter tattoos for kids to enjoy.

In addition, your kid can learn to become a real mermaid at a mermaid tail posing workshop where Syrena will teach them to properly wear a mermaid tail and perform mermaid poses in the water.

Date: Till Aug 31, 2022.

Find out more here.

The Fourth Trimester

Following sold-out runs of the critically acclaimed play Normal (2015 and 2017), playwright Faith Ng and director Claire Wong return with The Fourth Trimester, a compelling new play that will sweep you into the vivid, messy embrace of parenthood and family life.

Exhausted from battling sleepless nights and endless diaper changes, first-time parents Samantha and Aaron find themselves overwhelmed caring for their newborn.

Close friends rally around them in support, but they too face their own problems with family life and the uncertainties that come with it.

Exploring the tangled webs of life and its hurdles, this play casts a refreshing and timely light on parenthood, identity, and what it means to be happy in contemporary Singapore.

Date: Till Aug 14, 2022.

Find out more here.

Orchid Stories of Singapore

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Celebrate our national flower at Gardens by the Bay with Orchid Stories of Singapore, an orchid-themed floral display that spotlights how the the history, culture and commerce of our nation is intertwined with this diverse family of flowers.

Opening ahead of Singapore's 57th birthday, Orchid Stories of Singapore pays tribute to various people, plants and events that laid the foundations for our nation's success in orchid cultivation.

You'll discover notable orchids that marked key milestones in our history, such as:

The Papilionanda (Vanda) Tan Chay Yan, which put Singapore on the orchid world map when it won a First Class Certificate at the Chelsea Flower Show in 1954.

The Aranda Noorah Alsagoff, the best known of the Alsagoff Arandas prized for its unique blue shading, substance and floral arrangement.

The famous Vanda Miss Joaquim (Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim), our beloved national flower prized for its vibrant hues, hardiness and resilience.

Date: Till 4 Sept 4, 2022.

Find out more here.

