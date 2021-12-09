What to do this weekend (Dec 10 to 12) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Eevee Adventure @ Sentosa

Say hello to the adorable Eevee as they make their way to Sentosa this holiday season.

Catch 15 loveable Eevee as they dance, march and greet their way into your hearts via a spectacular Eevee Dance Parade, taking place in the evenings across two weekends.

You can also look out for more fun with the Eevee in weeks to come, such as an expanded Eevee Dance Parade with Evolution Ponchos, a thrilling Eevee Adventure Mission where Pokemon trainers are called upon to undertake a digital adventure across Sentosa island for a chance to win adorable Eevee plushies, and much more.

From Dec 10, 2021 to Feb 20, 2022. Find out more here.

2. Explore Gardens by the Bay's new Kingfisher Wetlands

Get up close and personal with nature at Gardens by the Bay's newest attraction, Kingfisher Wetlands.

Spanning 15,000 sq metres, this unique attraction is home to over 200 mangrove trees and related plants, boasting picturesque scenery, complete with cascading waterfalls, lalang fields and even kingfisher sculptures.

The wetlands also enjoy frequent visits from various migratory birds and other wildlife, from herons and (of course) kingfishers to otters and Malayan Water Monitors.

Find out more here.

3. Made With Passion X Shopee: Gifts Filled With Local Passion

As Christmas rapidly approaches, why not set aside some time to square away your festive shopping with gifts that help you #SupportLocal?

As part of an exclusive partnership between Shopee and Made With Passion (MWP) (a national initiative to support local lifestyle brands by showcasing the many facets of passion that go into their products), the "Gifts Filled With Local Passion" campaign offers up to 50 per cent off festive purchases from 31 MWP brands this holiday season.

From beauty and wellness products to stylish clothing and accessories, tasty F&B offerings and more, you'll be sure to find a gift or two for your loved ones.

In addition, when purchasing any product from participating MWP brands, you stand a chance to win up to $100 Shopee vouchers. Time to #ShopLocal and get that Christmas shopping done!

Till Dec 25, 2021. Find out more here.

4. Gardens by the Bay Christmas Bundle

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

If you haven't had the chance to visit Gardens by the Bay's Poinsettia Wishes or Christmas Wonderland yet, here's a golden opportunity.

You can explore both these seasonal attractions, as well as the Cloud Forest and Supertree Observatory, with a Christmas Bundle starting at just $23. The attraction bundle is available from now till Jan 2, 2022, so be sure to snag yours ASAP.

Till Jan 2, 2022. Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.