What to do this weekend (Dec 13 to 15)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Magical Bamboo Forest Experience @ Downtown East

Head to Downtown East this holiday season to explore an enchanting panda-themed pop-up.

From now till Feb 12 2025, Downtown East's Event Square will transform into a magical bamboo forest adorned with beautiful lights, towering bamboo trees, and adorable little pandas.

You're invited to explore the 75m maze, which incorporates 12 engaging activity zones featuring larger-than-life pandas, encouraging you and your little ones to discover fascinating insights into the world of bamboo and pandas.

Other highlights include special panda-themed promotions at selected stores, and even roving Christmas Panda meet-and-greet sessions.

Till Feb 12 2025

2. A Big, Big World of Excitement

This Christmas, epic fun awaits at Resorts World Sentosa's Carnival of Joy.

You'll capture lasting memories with vibrant, larger-than-life festive decor inspired by iconic themes from around the world, play classic carnival games like Balloon Pop and Ring Toss to win exciting prizes supplied by Cow Play Cow Moo, delight in enchanting snowfall at set times, catch an hourly light and sound show on a 10-meter-tall LED tree, be entertained by carollers, and much more.

Till Jan 2 2025

3. Twilight: Flea & Feast

Calling all foodies: Halal pop-up market Twilight: Flea & Feast is back this weekend.

Taking place over three days at Suntec Singapore Halls 404 to 406, this family-friendly event promises a weekend full of delicious Halal street food from over 33 vendors.

You can also look forward to live busker performances, free movie screenings of beloved films like Wreck-It Ralph and Megamind, unique retail experiences with 20+ vendors selling products ranging from handmade treasures and stylish apparel to unique home decor, and much more.

Dec 13 to 15 2024

4. Santa Meet & Greet @ Gardens by the Bay

Santa Claus is coming to town — straight from Finland!

In partnership with Finnair, Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) invites you to step into a festive wonderland within GBTB's Flower Dome where you can share your holiday wishes and take photos with Santa amidst dazzling lights and the lush beauty of the Gardens.

You can even write a Christmas letter and hand-deliver it to Santa when you meet him.

Do note that Meet-and-Greet sessions are only scheduled for specific slots this weekend, and that you'll need a Flower Dome ticket to enter.

Dec 14 to 15 2024

[[nid:712076]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.