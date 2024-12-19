What to do this weekend (Dec 20 to 22)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. EOY J-Culture Festival 2024

If you're a fan of J-pop, anime and all things Japan, you won't want to miss this festival!

Taking place over two days at Suntec Convention Centre, this year's festival spans two halls and boasts over 30 daily stage performances, more than 200 exhibitors offering a dazzling array of J-culture and anime treasures and memorabilia, from official anime merch to unique original and fan-derivative creations by talented creators from both local and international fan artists, and much, much more.

Dec 21 to 22 2024

2. Public Garden: A Tropical Christmas

The popular Public Garden pop-up market is back for its Christmas edition.

Arriving just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping, this weekend market brings together independent brands from across Asia offering a wide variety of retail goodies and hidden gems ranging from stylish jewellery and accessories to planners, bags, ceramic figures, lifestyle products, and much more.

Dec 21 to 22 2024

3. One Punggol Year End Festival

If you're a Punggol resident, you can look forward to a magical Christmas with your family this holiday season.

From Dec 21 2024 to Jan 1 2025, One Punggol is hosting a magnificent Year End Festival with plenty of family-friendly activities to delight both kids and the young at heart.

You can look forward to musical light-and-snowfall shows, festive carnival game booths and rides, a Santa bouncy castle, and even an inflatable bubble igloo.

Dec 21 2024 to Jan 1 2025

4. A Wild-erful Christmas Market

Walk on the wild side with Mandai Wildlife West's Wild-erful Christmas Market this weekend.

You're invited to explore a delightful selection of handmade gifts, unique crafts, and festive goodies at the gifting market, including one-of-a-kind creations by local artisans, gourmet treats, and even pet-friendly products for your furkids.

You can also take part in on-site activities such as DIY gingerbread decorating and snowglobe making workshops, free colouring activities, and more.

But that's not all: Your furkids are welcome to join in the fun too!

Bring your doggos out for fun with paw-some activities like a Christmas-themed Best Dressed Dog Competition, paw-painting sessions where your pets can create their own festive masterpieces with pet-safe paint, and even a Santa-Paws Snack Making Workshop where you'll learn to make tasty, pet-safe holiday snacks that can be easily recreated at home.

Dec 20 to 22 2024

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.