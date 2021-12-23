What to do this weekend (Dec 24 to 26) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week. Happy holidays!

1. Jurassic Dinosaur Adventure Park interactive indoor playground

PHOTO: Downtown East

If your little ones can't get enough of Brickosaurs World at Singapore Zoo and River Wonders or the life-sized dinos at Changi Jurassic Mile, they're in for a treat.

Introducing Jurassic Dinosaur Adventure Park, a dinosaur-themed pop-up playground opening at Downtown East from tomorrow till February 2022.

Your kids can look forward to digging for (sadly fake but still fascinating) dinosaur fossils, riding on their favourite dinosaurs that not only move but also blink and roar, exploring a volcanic climbing structure with slides and trampolines, and much more.

If you have younger kids, not to worry: There's a dedicated "soft play" area for toddlers, as well as a play area with building blocks and a sensory play area (with beads instead of sand) where your kids can play with buckets and dig for mini dino bones.

From Dec 24, 2021 to Feb 13, 2022. Find out more here.

2. Share the Moment

Celebrate the (almost) end of 2021 and usher in the new year with a free light projection show taking place from Dec 6 to 31.

Titled "Share the Moment", this animated light projection show will transform the facades of Fullerton Hotel Singapore, ArtScience Museum and the Merlion into dazzling storytelling showcases, with shows starting at 8pm and lasting five minutes each, playing at 15-minute intervals till 10.30pm every night.

From Dec 26 to 31, 2021. Find out more here.

3. Jumptopia: Wonder Garden @ Gardens by the Bay

The newest edition of Jumptopia has arrived at Gardens by the Bay.

With eight different garden-themed bouncy castles occupying 8,600 sq ft of space, including a mini-maze, swings, an obstacle course and a ball pit, Jumptopia: Wonder Garden promises an exciting, one-of-a-kind indoor garden escapade for your kids to bounce to their hearts' content.

Till July 3, 2022. Find out more here or here.

4. Jewel Changi Airport Canopy Park year-end promotion

Here's an attractive festive promotion for you: From now till Dec 31, you can enjoy unlimited visits to Canopy Park attractions (inclusive of Discovery Slides, Foggy Bowls, Petal Garden and Topiary Walk) when purchasing Bundle Package 1 or Bundle Package 3 online.

In addition, PlayAtJewel members enjoy an additional 10 per cent off when purchasing tickets for family and friends.

Till Dec 31, 2021. Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.