What to do this weekend (Dec 3 to 5) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Christmas Wonderland @ Gardens by the Bay

The much-anticipated annual Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay is finally here!

From tomorrow till Jan 2, 2022, you can look forward to a wide range of festive offerings, from gorgeous light displays to photo ops with Santa Claus, traditional carnival games, a hand-painted double-storey Venetian horse carousel to delight your kids, and even a European-style Mistletoe Alley Christmas market where you can pick up gifts and knick-knacks for your loved ones.

Dec 3, 2021 to Jan 2, 2022. Find out more here.

2. A Universal Christmas @ Universal Studios Singapore

PHOTO: Universal Studios Singapore

Christmas comes early at Universal Studios Singapore with A Universal Christmas, which runs from now till Jan 2, next year.

Get in the festive mood with the Rockin' Railway Train, where you'll glimpse specially decorated Christmas trees inspired by blockbuster movie franchises Jurassic World, Shrek and Illumination's Minions.

You can also say hi to familiar faces decked out in their best holiday garb, including Shrek, Princess Fiona, Sesame Street's Oscar and Cookie Monster, as well as Gru, Lucy, Edith, Agnes and Margo from Illumination's Despicable Me.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Otto, the newest minion from Illumination's Minions 2: The Rise of Gru, which debuts in cinemas next year.

For more whimsical fun, pay a visit to the winter wonderland of Sesame Street, where Elmo and Abby are busy writing their letters to Santa. Your kids can join the fun too: Simply write a letter, head over to the North Pole Postal Service, and watch Santa's elves drop it in a massive mailbox to be delivered to Santa.

Last but not least, swing by Universal Studios Singapore's first-ever Festive Market and feast your eyes on irresistible sweets and retail items from local brands, available at eight dazzling pop-up stores.

You can get a headstart on your Christmas shopping, or treat yourself to refreshing juices, smoothies and sumptuous handmade baked goods by Le Matin Patisserie, Indocin, and many more.

Till Jan 2, 2022. Find out more here.

3. New, Great and Happy: The Amusement "Worlds" of Singapore

PHOTO: National Museum of Singapore

Take a trip down memory lane with New, Great and Happy: The Amusement "Worlds" of Singapore, a new exhibition by National Museum of Singapore where you'll learn all sorts of interesting fun facts about amusement parks in Singapore (no, not Universal Studios).

This blast from the past centres around a trio of sadly defunct amusement parks — New World, Great World and Happy World (renamed Gay World in 1964) — that enjoyed great success and brought delight to children and families before their eventual closures.

That's not all: You and your kids can also enjoy classic amusement park games and rides, provided by local carnival veteran Uncle Ringo, at a re-created mini amusement park located in the museum's Stamford Gallery. Pre-booking of tickets for the mini amusement park is highly recommended.

Dec 4, 2021 to Jan 9, 2022. Find out more here.

4. Poinsettia Wishes

Gardens by the Bay's annual Poinsettia Wishes is back for the festive season.

This year, the floral display is inspired by traditional confectionery from the Nordic countries and boasts larger-than-life treats like an 8 metre tall cupcake ferris wheel, a candied apple Christmas carriage, adorable gingerbread decorations in the shape of animals found in the Nordic region, candy canes and more.

You can also look forward to dazzling Luminarie installations, lots of "snow", festive plants like violas, cyclamens and, of course, poinsettias, and even real Christmas trees.

Till Jan 3, 2022. Find out more here.

