What to do this weekend (Dec 31 to Jan 2) - stay safe!

Catch the last day of Share The Moment, a free light projection show that transforms the facades of Fullerton Hotel Singapore, ArtScience Museum and the Merlion into dazzling storytelling showcases.

Featuring 15 pieces of artwork by local students, the animated projection show weaves powerful tales of triumph over adversity and turbulent times as a celebration of this past year.

You can read our write-up about Share The Moment here.

Till Dec 31, 2021. Find out more here.