What to do this weekend (Dec 31 to Jan 2) - stay safe!

1. Share the Moment
Catch the last day of Share The Moment, a free light projection show that transforms the facades of Fullerton Hotel Singapore, ArtScience Museum and the Merlion into dazzling storytelling showcases.
Featuring 15 pieces of artwork by local students, the animated projection show weaves powerful tales of triumph over adversity and turbulent times as a celebration of this past year.
You can read our write-up about Share The Moment here.
Till Dec 31, 2021. Find out more here.
2. Countdown to 2022 with Pan Pacific Singapore's festive offerings
Ring in the new year with a delectable selection of festive eats and dining experiences by Pan Pacific Singapore.
From now till Jan 2, 2022, you can sink your teeth into lavish buffet spreads at Edge, exquisite festive set menus at Hai Tien Lo, specially crafted Japanese Winter menus at Keyaki, and delicate treats for an afternoon tea experience at Atrium.
In addition, you can enjoy up to 25 per cent off when ordering festive goodies during this period.
Till Jan 2, 2022. Find out more here.
3. Free Performances Jan: All Things New
Celebrate a new chapter and a (hopefully) better 2022 with free performances at the Esplanade.
Running for the whole of January, All Things New boasts a month-long programme filled with daily live performances by Singapore artists, from smooth jazz compositions to pop and funk beats, soulful music and more.
Jan 1 to 31, 2022. Find out more here.
4. ArtScience on Screen: Beyond Earth
Catch a curated selection of space-themed films at ArtScience Museum this weekend with ArtScience on Screen: Beyond Earth.
Inspired by the vastness and unexplored corners of space, these films weave fantastical tales of exploration and adventure through a mix of genres, ranging from animated classics to festival picks and artist works.
Till Feb 27, 2022. Find out more here.
5. Fowl play with installation by Yip Yew Chong
Local mural artist Yip Yew Chong's ‘farm’ installation will be arriving at the Malay Heritage Centre and Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall this weekend.
Comprising a total of 24 hand-painted chickens and 25 hand-painted ducks on plastic perforated boards, the installation was last seen at Marina Bay on Dec 26. These chickens and ducks will only be present for a few hours at each site, so be sure to hurry down if you want to catch a glimpse of them.
Malay Heritage Centre: Jan 1, 2022, 12pm to 5pm, Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall: Jan 2, 2022, 12pm to 5pm.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.