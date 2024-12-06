What to do this weekend (Dec 6 to 8)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. World Christmas Market

Check out the inaugural World Christmas Market taking place at The Promontory at Marina Bay from now till December 25.

You can look forward to a wide array of festive experiences and activities like carolling, a Saint Nicholas Village where your kids can enjoy Christmas stories told through pantomime, puppetry and song, an augmented reality journey aboard a festive choo-choo train to Santa's workshop, and more.

In addition, this pop-up has several dedicated bazaars tailored to your shopping needs, such as the on-site Christmas tree farm for you to pick out your own live tree and ornaments, or the Fur Friends Bazaar, where you can get treats and Christmas presents for your pawkids.

Till Dec 25 2024

2. Gardens by the Bay Christmas Train Show

Get ready to experience a century-old American Christmas tradition at Gardens by the Bay's (GBTB) Flower Dome this month.

Presented in collaboration with the Embassy of the United States in Singapore, the GBTB Christmas Train Show's debut brings to life the magic of model trains as you witness them chugging past miniature versions of iconic American landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, Grand Central Terminal and the Empire State Building.

For more railway fun, check out the Singapore Rail Journey and follow the timeline of our Little Red Dot's rail development over the years.

You can also admire a recreation of Raffles Place MRT Station, or even snap pics with a Swedish Railbus Y7 1113, which offers a faster, more affordable alternative to ageing steam locomotives.

Till Jan 5 2025

3. The Art of Banksy: Without Limits

Step into the world of street art with an exhibition on the works of Banksy, one of the most famous and enigmatic graffiti artists of our time.

Taking place across several experiential zones, this pop-up exhibition invites you to explore over 200 works by Banksy, from certified original art to prints on various materials, photos, sculptures, installations, murals and more.

Till Jan 26 2025

4. Movies by the Beach: Festive Edition

Get ready for a night at the movies this weekend with the return of Sentosa's Movies by the Beach.

Taking place across 2 days at Palawan Green, this edition of Movies by the Beach features a festival line-up of three family-friendly film screenings: The ever-popular Frozen, family comedy Jingle All The Way, and the Disney adaptation of the classic Christmas story A Christmas Carol.

Entry is free of charge, so gather your family and friends for a night out under the stars.

Dec 7 to 8 2024

[[nid:712084]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.