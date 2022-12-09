What to do this weekend (Dec 9 to 11)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week: A sensational circus; Singapore's first museum dedicated to children; an inflatable wonderland; and a festive farmers' market. Woo hoo!

1. The Great Bay Fiesta

Just imagine the core strength needed...

PHOTO: The ShowmasterSg

The Great Bay Fiesta is here for maximum festive vibes and enjoyment - think: impressive circus acts by Gandey's Circus, classic rides and carnival games by Uncle Ringo, a wintry wonderland at Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice, and of course, yummy food.

If you only wish to head for specific activities, then our top picks are definitely the death-defying circus performances, and the very Instagrammable snowy landscape at Ice Magic.

Till Jan 1, 2023

Find out more here

2. Children's Museum Opening Weekend Birthday Bash

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cl3HIgSg3sE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Don't say bojio: You can be one of the first people to step into Singapore's first museum dedicated to kids. To celebrate the Children's Museum Singapore's opening weekend birthday bash, there'll be all sorts of exciting performances that include dance, music and theatre as well as prizes to be won at the game booths. Oh, and did we mention there'll be goodie bags?

Dec 10 to 11, 2022

Find out more here

3. Funtasia at Singapore Expo

PHOTO: Facebook/FadillahAmin

Bring the kids and family down for endless fun at the largest inflatable theme park in Singapore. You (and your kids) will be spoilt for choice with 10 giant inflatables, a tyre track, river jump, and various slides. Plus, don't forget the usual crowd favourite: colourful ball pits!

There's also an Obstacle Challenge for older kids, with a 110m long zone that has Ninja Warrior vibes. Psst... your kiddo can even get a chance to win a medal 🏅.

Till Dec 30, 2022

Find out more here

4. Dempsey Village Farmers Market

Need to check off your Christmas shopping list? Brunch Bandits is collabing with Siri House over at Dempsey Village for a cool farmers' market pop-up this weekend.

You can browse one-of-a-kind gifts that are produced by local craftsmen, artisanal producers and farmers right here on our Little Red Dot. The goodies available include everything from artisanal chocolate and cheeses, to locally harvested honeys and handcrafted ceramics.

And what's a festive market without music: yes, there'll be DJs spinning on the outdoor terrace. So shop, eat, and dance the weekend away!

Dec 10 to 11, 2022

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.