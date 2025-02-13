What to do this weekend (Feb 14 to 16)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Botanical Bliss Workshop

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DFmDeGNt7bN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Calling all plant lovers — this one's for you. Head over to the Main Lawn at Chijmes to cop stylish artisan pots that double as decor. The best part: every artisanal pot purchased comes with a free plant ready to be your new leafy best friend.

And if you dine at any restaurant located within Chijmes, you get a 10 per cent discount on the plants and pots.

Besides, with Valentine's Day coming up, this could be a cute date idea. Pick out matching pots and watch your love blossom alongside your new green companions. Till Feb 16.

2. Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts

Inaugurated in 2003 during the Lunar New Year, "Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts" was introduced as one of three annual cultural festivals at Esplanade — Theatres on the Bay celebrating Singapore's multicultural heritage.

You can look forward to an exciting mix of theatre, music, dance, stand-up comedy, and workshops featuring top local and international Chinese artists. Plus, enjoy a variety of free programmes perfect for all ages. Till Feb 16.

3. Sunset Boulevard

Fans of musicals, you can catch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning musical Sunset Boulevard at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands. Starring as Norma Desmond is the legendary Sarah Brightman (who originated the role of Christine Daae in Lloyd Weber's "Phantom of the Opera"). This marks her first musical theatre performance in Singapore.

Adapted from Billy Wilder's classic Paramount film, Sunset Boulevard tells the haunting story of Norma Desmond, a former silent film star yearning for a Hollywood comeback. When she crosses paths with struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis, their intense and turbulent relationship spirals toward an unexpected and tragic end.

The musical premiered at London's Adelphi Theatre in 1993 before making its American debut in Los Angeles, starring Glenn Close. It later opened on Broadway in 1994, setting a record for the highest advance ticket sales at the time. Sunset Boulevard went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book. Till Feb 23.

4. Festive Craft Workshop

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DFm0VvshRNw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

This one's for you, CBD peeps. Wrap up the Lunar New Year festivities with a creative and sustainable twist at Raffles Place Park during lunchtime. This free, drop-in workshop invites you to transform empty red packets into stunning origami creations.

Participants can either fold their own origami pieces or customise pre-folded designs with red and gold acrylic markers. Magnetic strips will also be provided, helping you turn each creation into a charming keepsake for home or work.

To add to the festivities, you can contribute your handcrafted pieces to the "Tree of Fortune" installation — a collective artwork symbolising prosperity and renewal. Only on Feb 13 and 14, 12-2pm

[[nid:714554]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.