What to do this weekend (Feb 17 to 19)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. White Rabbit Ice Cream X Keong Saik Bakery

PHOTO: Keong Saik Bakery

Valentine's Day may be over, but there's always time for love. Celebrate with your bae at Keong Saik Bakery's Chip Bee Gardens outlet at Holland Village, which is featuring an exclusive collaboration menu with the official White Rabbit brand until end February.

The collaboration features two delicious, limited-edition desserts made with White Rabbit's delicious, creamy ice cream:

White Rabbit Ice Cream Affogato, which features White Rabbit’s creamy ice cream doused with Keong Saik Bakery’s exquisite espresso

White Rabbit Ice Cream Cruffin, which boasts delectable ice cream sandwiched between a crisp-yet-fluffy cruffin pastry

You can also treat your tastebuds to the official White Rabbit Cup Ice Cream at $5.50 per pack.

In addition, you can snag exclusive White Rabbit-themed merchandise, from tote bags to mugs, pillows and more. Be sure to snap a pic with the adorable, life-sized Mascot Rabbit at the store’s entrance while you're there.

Keong Saik Bakery, Chip Bee Gardens Outlet, 44 Jln Merah Saga, #01-42, Singapore 278116

Till Feb 28, 2023

Find out more here or here

2. Defending the Little Red Dot

PHOTO: National Library Board (NLB)

The National Library Board (NLB) is holding a series of programmes themed Defending the Little Red Dot from now till July 30, 2023, including talks by international experts, film screenings, and book recommendations.

There will also be a special tour of the Light Amidst Adversity Rare Gallery, featuring the National Library and National Archives of Singapore’s rare materials.

You're invited to delve deep into stories of resistance, resilience, and post-war remembrance through a selection of rare books, photographs, artworks, personal documents, and ephemera that record local war preparations and poignant stories in a time of adversity.

The gallery is open on selected weekends for free public tours. Registration is required.

Till July 30, 2023

Find out more here

3. Peranakan Museum reopens

PHOTO: The Peranakan Museum

Celebrate the grand reopening of the Peranakan Museum this weekend. After a four-year makeover, the museum is back with nine newly refreshed galleries spanning three floors, where you'll encounter intricate objects, interviews, stories, and contemporary expressions that explore the multi-faceted diversity of Peranakan culture and communities.

Displaying over 800 objects, ranging from newly acquired or generously donated objects to well-loved artefacts and set pieces, the museum explores the Peranakan identity through universal themes of Origins, Home, and Style.

In addition, you're invited to join a lively street party this opening weekend for special live performances, delicious Peranakan cuisine at the Makan Market, gallery tours, and craft workshops.

The best part? Admission to the Peranakan Museum is FREE from Feb 17 to 19.

Find out more here

4. J'Kids Funland @ Eastpoint Mall

PHOTO: J’Kids Amusement

Enjoy a fun day out with the family at the J’Kids Funland carnival at Eastpoint Mall. Your kids can look forward to a variety of activities like inflatable bouncy castles, amusement rides, carnival games and more.

Feb 17 to March 5, 2023

Find out more here

5. Movies by the Beach @ Sentosa

PHOTO: Sentosa

Head to Sentosa island for free movie screenings of Transformers: Age of Extinction, Transformers: The Last Knight, and The Hunt for Red October all weekend.

Taking place at Palawan Green on Sentosa, the screenings are walk-in events, no prebooking required. However, entry is on a first come first serve basis, so be sure to get there early to secure your spot.

7.45 pm, Feb 17 to 19, 2023

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.