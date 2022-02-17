What to do this weekend (Feb 18 to 20) — stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Attack on Titan: The Exhibition

Delve into the dystopian universe of Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan this weekend as Attack On Titan: The Exhibition descends upon our sunny shores. Featuring over 150 artworks by Hajime Isayama ranging from the manga's earliest days to the present, the exhibition also showcases new pieces that have not been displayed anywhere else in the world, alongside drafts and sketches from his archives.

Choose a path to begin your journey through the exhibition: Blue for life outside the walls, and red for life inside the walls. Then marvel at larger-than-life displays of 3D titans falling from the sky, experience an immersive battle sequence set in the Great Titan Theatre, and witness this fantastical world coming to life around you.

Feb 19 to July 3, 2022. Find out more here.

2. #WalkForHumanity virtual charity walk

Exercise for a good cause with #WalkForHumanity. Organised by Maybank Singapore and Singapore Red Cross, this virtual charity walk aims to raise funds for local and regional humanitarian relief efforts.

For every 1km walked, Maybank will donate $10 towards regional humanitarian relief, and additional donations from the public will go towards Singapore Red Cross programmes supporting isolated elderly in Singapore, such as helping them with befriending and wellness, transportation to healthcare, and home safety services.

Looking for other ways to give back to the community? We've compiled a handy list for you right here.

Till March 20, 2022. Find out more here.

3. The Plantsman’s Fair

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

If you're looking to spruce up your home with a splash of greenery, check out The Plantsman's Fair, a special one-day sale where you'll get to bring home a piece of nature from Gardens by the Bay.

A carefully curated selection of plants will be available for retail at the Floral Fantasy Gift Shop, including rare specimens from the genus Ardisia with their unique foliage, as well as cuttings of Begonia bipinnatifida, a challenging plant that will put your horticulture skills to the test.

Feb 19, 2022, 10am to 6pm. Find out more here.

4. re:walk Telok Ayer

Delve into the history and little-known secrets behind our streets and back alleys via a walking tour around Telok Ayer. Organised by DOIT.SG x Secretive Thing, this audiovisual walking experience brings to life the tales and mysteries of this storied district, taking you on a journey through time.

Feb 27, 2022. Find out more here or here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.