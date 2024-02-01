What to do this weekend (Feb 2 to 4)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience

Calling all Potterheads: Adventure into a spellbinding Forbidden Forest where you can see fantastic beasts inspired by the Wizarding World.

You're invited to explore an illuminated nighttime forest trail full of interactive moments and gorgeous lighting, come face-to-face with creatures from the Harry Potter universe such as Hippogriffs, Nifflers and unicorns, use your very own wand to cast spells and even conjure a Patronus, and much more.

Feb 3 to March 31, 2024

Find out more here

2. Truck Yeah! A Food Truck Block Party

Party in a food truck container park at Sentosa's Gourmet Park this weekend.

Hosted collaboratively by party promoters Wild Pearl Studio, Groovetop, and Manifest, Truck Yeah! boasts a bevy of food trucks offering tasty bites and cocktail concoctions from The Goodburger, Quattro Pizza, Coolhaus, Blue Smoke and more. You can also look forward to groovy beats running the gamut from funk to soul, R&B and hip hop.

Feb 3, 2024, 4 pm to 1 am

Find out more here

3. Latin American and Caribbean Festival

Can't jet off to Latin America for Carnival? No problem! Sentosa brings Latin America to you this weekend with the Latin America and Caribbean Festival.

The festivities kick off on Saturday with a series of wellness activities including Zumba, meditation with movements, Inferno Hot Pilates, and more. You can also catch performances of traditional Mexican dances and listen to Latin American music tracks.

On Sunday, enjoy three FREE film screenings of heartwarming family films from Peru, Chile, and Cuba, capturing the essence of Latin American culture.

The day starts off with Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon, an animated film about a girl and her animal friends on a journey to save her homeland. After that, get ready to laugh with The Mole Agent, which revolves around an 83-year-old man going undercover in a nursing home.

Finally, the musical drama Estaban is a powerful story of hope, illusion, and personal transformation, telling the tale of the titular Estaban, a nine-year-old boy fighting against all odd to achieve his dream of becoming a renowned musician.

For more festive fun, check out the two-day Sentosa Festive Market organised by Sunday Social.

Feb 3 to 4, 2024

Find out more here

4. Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Playhouse

The World of Pinkfong and Baby Shark's Playhouse, a sensational location-based entertainment experience is making its debut splash in Singapore!

You're invited to sing, dance and explore as you immerse yourself in an ocean of excitement and journey through interactive play zones, engaging activities and captivating displays.

Your kids can jump and tumble on bouncy inflatables, bowl a strike at dedicated bowling alleys, aim for a hole-in-one at golf-putting courses, build the sandcastles of their dreams, bounce on giant trampolines and dive into a massive ball pit, and much, much more.

Till March 31, 2024

Find out more here

