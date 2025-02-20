What to do this weekend (Feb 21 to 23)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Gemilang Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar 2025

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DFr7gMny_I5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Get ready for a nightly feast after sundown at the 2025 Gemilang Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar.

You can look forward to over 80 food vendors, from iconic favourites like Satay Ummi and House of Lemang to fusion delights like Smashed Burgers and Turkish ice cream. In addition, the bazaar boasts tons of retail stalls with shopping goodies running the gamut from festive goodies to Malay fashion.

Aside from shopping and feasting, you can also check out the onsite hands-on activities, like Arabic calligraphy, upcycling workshops, craft activities, and more. Till March 25, 2025

2. Sneaker Con 2025

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DF7qElkTAuG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Sneaker Con makes it triumphant return to Singapore this weekend.

Taking place at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, this two-day event invites you to step into the heart of sneaker culture and connect with other sneaker enthusiasts.

You can expect over 200 vendors showcasing an unparalled selection of rare, limited-edition and exclusive sneakers, along with the latest in streetwear and accessories. Feb 22 to 23, 2025.

3. Singapore Cat Carnival 2025

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBxf1CPMWo7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Get ready for a cat-tastic extravaganza with the Singapore Cat Carnival this weekend.

Taking place at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, the carnival invites pawrents and cat lovers to celebrate the joy and companionship cats bring, while also aiming to promote responsible cat ownership.

Look forward to a wide variety of engaging activities ranging from talks and workshops to contests, cat shows, and even an adoption drive, where you can take home a new forever friend. Be sure to also check out vendors selling unique cat products to pamper your furkid. Feb 22 to 23, 2025.

4. Furever Valentine's Day Walk

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DExPxAOyZw2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Last but not least, here's one for dog lovers: The Furever Valentine's Day Walk is happening this Saturday evening.

Taking place at PAssion Wave @ Marina Bay, the event invites you and your pupper to celebrate the purest bond of all between us and our dogs by going for a walk together.

Don't have a doggo of your own? Not to worry, you can still join the walk. In fact, adoptable dogs from Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD) will be joining the community walk as well, hoping to find their forever homes.

In addition, you can choose to buy the optional Furever Valentine's Day Walk Bundle (consisting of a matching set of 1 T-shirt or tank top and 1 doggo bandana, along with a special event goodie bag).

A portion of the proceeds from sales of these bundles will go to ASD and Chained Dog Awareness to spread love for doggos still waiting for their forever homes. Feb 22, 2025, 5pm to 9pm.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.