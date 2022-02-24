What to do this weekend (Feb 25 to 27) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Storytelling Centre SG

Heading out for some family fun? Bring the little ones to this entertaining storytelling session about an old lady who outwits a persistent tiger! Ticket prices start from $18 per parent child pair.

Only available on Feb 27

Find out more here

2. Sing Lit Blk Party

Sing Lit lovers, unite! Head on down to Sing Lit Station's one-day hybrid event, Sing Lit Blk Party, happening this Saturday, Feb 26, 2022 from 10am to 4pm.

You and your reading kakis can expect panel discussions on climate change and the Sing Lit multiverse, a trivia extravaganza as audience members go head-to-head on the Kahoot app, and all-day interactive fringe activities in-between the main programmes.

Only available on Feb 26

Find out more here

3. Pang Sua Pond

Pang Sua Pond is lit. Yes, it's literally lit because the CNY decorations are still up (though not for long)! The pond can be found just next to the Senja-Cashew Community Club, opposite Bukit Panjang Plaza.

There are plenty of picture spots as well as a series of boardwalks and a viewing deck allow you to take in the views from the waterside.

Located here

4. Otah & Friends

Otah & Friends is back with a brand new adventure - help them to build and assemble a rocket to blast off into space with! You must wear socks to participate, so remember to bring your own or purchase them there.

Find out more here

5. Macritchie Farmers Market

After a two year long hiatus, Macritchie Farmers Market is back! The fifth edition promises the best of local farm produce, including tasty and healthy food that's good for you and the earth! Kindly bring cash to purchase goodies, and some vendors offer PayLah! as well.

Available on Feb 26 & 27

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.