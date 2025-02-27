What to do this weekend (Feb 28 to March 2)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Battle for Singapore

To mark the 83rd anniversary of the Fall of Singapore, the Museum Roundtable collective is presenting "Battle For Singapore".

This special programme features immersive tours, interactive workshops, and insightful talks at significant historical sites such as Fort Siloso (a National Monument), the Former Ford Factory (another National Monument), Changi Chapel and Museum, Bukit Brown Cemetery, and more.

You will have the opportunity to deepen your understanding of these sites and the events of World War II. A highlight of this year's programme is the newly introduced Fort Siloso Twilight Tour, where a historian will guide you through the very tunnels where soldiers once fought, offering a unique and atmospheric perspective on the past. Till March 2.

2. The Last Five Years

Well-known figures in Singapore's music scene, Nathan Hartono and Inch Chua, take centre stage in Singapore Repertory Theatre's latest production, The Last Five Years. This intimate musical features just two cast members, who bring to life the highs and lows of a relationship, offering audiences a heartfelt exploration of love and marriage. Till March 1.

3. Minion Land

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGff0ExxvdG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Say "Bello!" to the newly opened Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore. This exciting new zone is divided into three themed areas: Minion Marketplace, Gru's Neighbourhood, and Super Silly Fun Land, each featuring attractions inspired by the beloved Despicable Me and Minions films.

Satisfy your cravings with Minion-inspired treats at Super Hungry Food Stand, a restaurant modelled after the waterfront snack stand seen in the movies. And of course, no visit would be complete without picking up exclusive Minion-themed merchandise.

4. Phuket Flavourscape Buffet

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGEpRAUzD3r/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

No need to hop on a plane for a taste of Thailand — Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore, in partnership with the Royal Thai Embassy Singapore, is bringing the bold and spicy flavours of Phuket right to our doorstep.

The buffet (starting from $72) features "live" cooking stations and Thai classics such as tom yum goong, phad thai, and khao niew ma muang, alongside unique surprises - ever tried silkworm Thai basil pork pizza?

And for an extra treat, renowned mixologist Taenny Mookeai will be behind the bar, crafting specially curated Thai-inspired cocktails just for you. Till April 15.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.