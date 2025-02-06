What to do this weekend (Feb 7 to 9)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. A Big, Big World at Sentosa

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DE_jNn_JdKw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Still in the Lunar New Year mood? Keep the celebrations going with "A Big, Big World" at Sentosa. Be mesmerised by an 88m-long dragon dance, greet the God of Fortune, snap pics with stunning festive displays, and more.

Then, stroll through Sentosa Sensoryscape, where cherry blossoms and giant floral installations set the scene for chance encounters with roving mascots. Finally, head to Palawan Beach on the weekend from 3pm to 6pm for a hands-on dragon kite-making workshop. Till Feb 16.

2. Resurrack Vintage Market

If you haven't checked this out yet, do it, stat! Bugis Street Art Lane transforms every weekend into the Resurrack Vintage Market. This year, expect fresh vendors, "live" performances, and a treasure trove of cool finds - from thrifted gems and retro cameras to vinyl records and quirky photo booths. Only good vibes guaranteed. Every weekend till further notice.

3. Spring Blossoms 2025

Gardens by the Bay never fails to impress with its seasonal displays, and this Lunar New Year is no different. Spring Blossoms 2025 pays tribute to the Year of the Snake with over 1,000 stunning dahlias and a breathtaking 4.5m-tall floral sculpture of Madam White Snake, the legendary figure from Chinese folklore.

Made up of more than 23,000 plants — including moth orchids, kalanchoes, and cyclamens — the display also features a striking snake sculpture and a towering 7m replica of Leifeng Pagoda, where Madam White Snake was imprisoned. Till Feb 23.

4. A Living Museum for Bukit Gombak

As part of Singapore Art Week (SAW) 2025, the National Arts Council (NAC) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the launch of art under viaduct spaces. And one such project is "A Living Museum for Bukit Gombak".

"A Living Museum for Bukit Gombak" is a vibrant, community-driven art installation that has turned the viaduct pillars near Bukit Gombak MRT into a visual storytelling experience. Celebrating the neighbourhood's rich heritage, natural beauty, and strong community ties, the installation features 10 viaduct pillars wrapped in striking artwork.

Each 2.5m-tall wrap showcases a cabinet filled with nostalgic items contributed by residents, from traditional Malay kueh and Nonya steamed fish to everyday objects like bicycles and stamps. Take a stroll with your family this weekend and relive the memories of yesteryear. Till Feb 16.

[[nid:714208]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.