What to do this weekend (Jan 21 to 23) — stay safe!

1. Nian Hua: Of Guardians, Deities and Auspicious Art

As part of Sun Yat Seng Nanyang Memorial Hall's CNY festivities, this special exhibition is a collaboration with the Three Gorges Museum in Chongqing, China, shining the spotlight on nian hua, or Lunar New Year prints, which are woodblock prints that have been used to decorate Chinese households during CNY for centuries.

The exhibition pieces on display were produced in various parts of China from the Qing dynasty to the 1980s, providing insight into the popular beliefs and folk customs of Chinese tradition and culture.

Jan 21 to Sep 25, 2022 Find out more here.

2. The Art of Dreams — Remember Your Dreams by Cyril Lancelin

A new IG-worthy installation is coming to town. Introducing Remember Your Dreams, a larger-than-life installation by French artist and architect Cyril Lancelin.

Commissioned by Porsche under its new art initiative, The Art of Dreams, this immersive work is over seven metres high and 12 metres wide, and is composed of air-filled elements to create a surreal environment that invites visitors to step out of their everyday reality and remember their dreams. The artwork was first shown in Paris in October 2021, and Singapore is its first stop in Asia, so be sure to swing by and check it out.

Jan 21 to 29, 2022 Find out more here.

3. Hahaha: A season of comedy

Get ready for a barrel of laughs with Asian Film Archive's first programme of 2022: Hahaha: A season of comedy, featuring 10 comedic films across five decades, from the side-splittingly slapstick and wryly deadpan to the satirically political and downright surreal. The films will be screened at Oldham Theatre from now till end February, so be sure to purchase your tickets soon.

Till Feb 27, 2022 Find out more here.

4. Festive Fever by Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre

Get ready to usher in the Year of the Tiger with Singapore Chinese Culture Centre's (SCCC) comprehensive online guide to everything you've ever needed to know about Chinese New Year, from the proper way to greet your elders to yusheng tossing 101 and more. In addition, this one-stop portal has plenty more fun in store through activities like interactive CNY quizzes, folktales about CNY legends, and even festive beats to get you in the mood to celebrate. Till Feb 15, 2022 Find out more here.

