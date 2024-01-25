What to do this weekend (Jan 26 to 28)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Artbox 2024

Singapore's largest all-day, creative night festival is back with over 300 retail and F&B booths.

Held indoors at Singapore Expo, the popular street market promises a world of fun, from tantalising street food to retail products, larger-than-life art installations, live music, workshops, and more.

Jan 26 to Feb 4, 2024. Find out more here

2. Aliwal Urban Art Festival

The annual Aliwal Urban Art Festival returns this Saturday.

Themed "Ground Up", the one-day festival spotlights the rise of urban arts culture from the ground up, driven by a community of artists who express themselves through the veins of the city, keeping true to their authentic voice.

You can look forward to live graffiti painting, visual arts showcases, open studios, performances, workshops, and much more.

Jan 27, 2024, 12 pm till late. Find out more here

3. CNY Family Fun @ SCCC

Usher in the Year of the Dragon with Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's (SCCC) Lunar New Year festivities.

You're invited to enjoy live performances such as Chinese Opera and dragon dances, as well as dragon-themed art installations, a festive market, workshops, exhibitions and more.

Be sure to snag your free ice cream and other goodies such as limited-edition SCCC red packets and Old Chang Kee curry puffs.

Jan 26 to 28, 2024. Find out more here

4. Soar into Fun this Lunar New Year @ USS

For more CNY fun, head down to Universal Studios Singapore for a series of seasonal experiences.

From thrilling live shows to dragon dances, lanterns inspired by DreamWorks films, festive meet-and-greets, and more, you're invited to welcome the return of spring with your favourite characters.

Jan 27, to Feb 25, 2024. Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.