What to do this weekend (Jan 27 -29)

1. Last chance to experience Ice Magic

If you haven't already done so, this is your last chance to visit Ice Magic, the indoor snowy wonderland bringing winter to our tropical island. Need an excuse to visit?

The attraction is offering a few promotions to visitors until its swan song. Students can enjoy a 1-for-1 student deal upon presenting a valid student ID at the registration counter. Alternatively, if you'd like to visit in a group, grab your family and friends for 5pax and 8 pax bundle deals.

Can't decide whether you want to be warm or cold? You can have the best of both worlds and enjoy a bubbling pot of soup in sub-zero temperatures at Haidilao's pop-up onsite.

Till Jan 29, 2023

2. Hop into Museum of Ice Cream for a sp-icy experience

Get your taste buds tingling with a sp-icy new experience at the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC). An exciting new Sambal Chilli Ice Cream will be available exclusively at MOIC from now till 15 February. Launched in collaboration with Batu Lesung Spice Company and Open Farm Community, this exotic new flavour boasts a creamy delight spiced with the iconic punchy pungence of Sambal Chilli from Batu Lesung Spice Company.

Can't get enough of the sambal taste? The same roasted Belachan Sambal that goes into the making of the ice cream can be purchased at Open Farm Community for $12 a bottle during this period.

Till Feb 15, 2023

3. Asian Food Street @ Singapore Sports Hub

Get ready for a second (or third, or fourth) round of CNY feasting with Singapore Sports Hub's new Asian Food Street.

You can look forward to scrumptious treats like sushi aburi (an open flame sushi with your choice of topping), espuma durian chendol, which puts a spin on traditional chendol, a plant-based Guac Stack Burger, meatballs in a bucket for little ones, and all-time indulgent favourites like laksa, roti john and satay.

In addition, be sure to try the Stadium Top, a special-edition cocktail designed just for Singapore Sports Hub and served only at the food fest.

Jan 28 to Feb 5, 2023

4. Final weekend of the Bay Spring Carnival

Enjoy a day of family fun at the Bay Spring Carnival before it ends its run this weekend. With over 30 classic Uncle Ringo carnival rides and games, a snowy wonderland in the form of Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice, and tons of delicious fairground treats for you to munch on, this sprawling carnival invites both kids and the young at heart to play to their heart's content.

Till Jan 29, 2023

