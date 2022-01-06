What to do this weekend (Jan 7 to 9) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.
1. Visit our giant panda cub Le Le in his nursery
Singapore's first giant panda cub, now named Le Le, is finally ready to meet his adoring fans, albeit from the safety of his glass-fronted nursery.
This cutie is usually out in the nursery at 10.30am and 3.30pm everyday for 20-30 minutes, during which you'll get to catch a glimpse of his daily routines, from playing with specially created enrichment toys to learning to walk more confidently and, of course, napping (just like his dad Kai Kai!).
Do note that viewing sessions may be reviewed and adjusted in length and timing depending on the comfort level of Le Le as well as mummy Jia Jia.
Find out more here.
2. The Good Citizen
Created and staged by participants of Wild Rice's Singapore Youth Theatre, this thought-provoking and unconventional play reimagines Singapore as a board game, where players are expected to fit the mould of a "good citizen" through factors like school, work, house, marriage and children.
The play raises questions about exploring the grey areas beyond these parameters, and what players end up having to sacrifice in the name of conformity.
Jan 8 - 9, 2022. Find out more here.
3. Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop reopens
After months of closure due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop finally reopens today!
Offering only books published in Singapore, written by Singaporeans or Singaporean PRs, or written about Singapore, the bookshop will be open at The URA Centre until Aug 31, 2022.
In addition, to celebrate its grand reopening, the shop has a 10 per cent storewide discount on all titles throughout January, so be sure to head down ASAP.
Till Aug 31, 2022. Find out more here.
4. Pongal Open House 2022
In anticipation of the upcoming Pongal Harvest Festival, a 4-day festival celebrated to give thanks to the Sun God Surya for the blessings of a bountiful harvest, the Indian Heritage Centre is hosting an open house from Jan 8 to 16.
You'll discover how Pongal is celebrated in Singapore through cultural activities, DIY craft workshops, immersive trails and other experiences like puppetry storytelling, Tanjore art sessions and more.
Jan 8 to 16, 2022. Find out more here.
5. The Secret Life of Haw Par Villa
If you haven't visited the refurbished Haw Par Villa + new Hell's Museum yet, there's no time like the present. Introducing "The Secret Life of Haw Par Villa", an interactive walking tour cum performance where you'll explore the eponymous theme park via a private after-hours tour.
Be prepared to descend into the depths of the refurbished 10 Courts of Hell and meet the park's iconic mythological characters, learning about East Asian ethics, principles and morality along the way.
Jan 7 to Feb 26, 2022. Find out more here.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.