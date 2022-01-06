What to do this weekend (Jan 7 to 9) - stay safe!

Singapore's first giant panda cub, now named Le Le, is finally ready to meet his adoring fans, albeit from the safety of his glass-fronted nursery.

This cutie is usually out in the nursery at 10.30am and 3.30pm everyday for 20-30 minutes, during which you'll get to catch a glimpse of his daily routines, from playing with specially created enrichment toys to learning to walk more confidently and, of course, napping (just like his dad Kai Kai!).

Do note that viewing sessions may be reviewed and adjusted in length and timing depending on the comfort level of Le Le as well as mummy Jia Jia.

