What to do this weekend (July 29 to 31)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. The Studios 2022

Check out Esplanade's The Studios 2022, a series of theatre productions, installations and workshops that explore themes of family, love, mental health, ageing and grief.

Using the biological nervous system as a metaphor for society, these works revolve around the concept of collective care, encouraging us to perceive new ways of caring for ourselves as well as each other.

Till Sept 24, 2022

Find out more here

2. Singapore Garden Festival 2022

Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) is back with its 8th edition after a 4-year hiatus. SGF invites both local and international visitors to appreciate tropical horticulture and floral artistry through a series of flower and horticultural shows including the Orchid Competition, Show Garden Competition, Landscape Design Challenge and more.

In addition, be sure to swing by the MarketPlace and check out the wide variety of plants and gardening-related products available for purchase.July 30 to 7 August 2022

Find out more here

3. Save Tigo at Mandai

In light of World Tiger Day on July 29 (Friday), LingoAce is collaborating with Singapore Zoo to bring you family-friendly guided tours on tiger conservation this weekend.

Conducted in both English and Chinese, the tours will teach you and your kids about tigers and other animals through various challenges and activities along the trail, each of which will earn you a puzzle piece. Collect all 9 puzzle pieces to assemble the "Save Tigo at Mandai" puzzle and exchange it for a Tigo plushie.

July 31, 2022, 11.30 am to 12.30 pm & 1.30 to 2.30 pm

Find out more here

4. GetActive! Singapore

Celebrate National Day through sport with GetActive! Singapore (GASG) 2022. After two years of virtual programmes due to Covid, GASG returns this year with a thrilling line-up physical activities and programmes for everyone to enjoy, regardless of age or abilities.

You can take part in mass workout events, pick up a new skill with skateboarding workshops, catch a lively Lion City Dance Convention, participate in various family-friendly sports festivals islandwide, and much more.

July 30 to Aug 8, 2022

Find out more here

5. Forward Future – National Day 2022 @ SDC

PHOTO: Singapore Discovery Centre

PHOTO: SINGAPORE DISCOVERY CENTRE

Celebrate National Day with a series of colourful activities at Singapore Discovery Centre's Forward Future. Join an exciting laser tag tournament at Black Lake Laser Battlefield, don colourful headphones and groove to the beat at a silent disco party, have a blast with old-school carnival games, and much more.

July 30 to Aug 9, 2022

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.