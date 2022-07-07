What to do this weekend (July 8 to 10)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

Let's Play @ D'Marquee 2.0

Can't get enough of Let's Play @ D'Marquee? Good news: Thanks to overwhelming demand, the inflatable indoor playground is back for a second edition from now till August.

The pop-up features the same massive bouncy castles, ball pits and inflatable obstacle courses as its original iteration, with the addition of refreshed outdoor activities.

Take a ride on the life-sized King Kong Robots, which you can control and manoeuvre around the playing area, or have a go at the classic bumper cars for laughter and family bonding.

In addition, younger kids will enjoy riding the Choo-Choo Express around the open plaza.

Till Aug 9, 2022.

Find out more here or here.

World Oyster Festival

Greenwood Fish Market's annual World Oyster Festival is back for its 10th edition. From now till end July, you're invited to feast on 29 varieties of oysters from seven countries, from Japan's silky and creamy Sakoshi Bay oysters to France's fleshy and nutty Brittany oysters, and much more.

Till July 31, 2022.

Find out more here.

Mental Health Escape Room: Defeating 'M'

Try your hand at a unique mental health-themed escape room this weekend. Created by Thrive Psychology Clinic, this experiential journey explores mental health struggles through puzzles, clues and a thrilling escape room mystery.

July 9, 2022, 11am to 7pm.

Find out more here.

Drunken Baker by Tiong Bahru Bakery

As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, Tiong Bahru Bakery (TBB) is hosting a sundown takeover at TBB Foothills this month.

On Fridays and Saturdays, visit the bakery along River Valley Road after sunset for an exciting spread featuring naturally fermented sourdough pies, sweet and savoury munchies, and a curated selection of natural wines.

50 seats will be available per night, and there are no reservations for this event – walk-ins only, on a first come first serve basis, so be sure to get there early to snag a seat!

July 8 to 30, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays, 6pm to 11pm.

Find out more here.

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure Park

If your kids are dino fans, head down to Marina Square for a world of prehistoric fun.

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure Park is a new indoor play space with a host of dinosaur-themed attractions, from life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that roar to dinosaur-themed VR shooting games, dinosaur rides, an interactive ball pit, spinning dinosaur eggs, and much more.

Till Sept 25, 2022.

Find out more here or here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.