What to do this weekend (July 9 - 11)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Rainforest Lumina returns for its final season

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Singapore Zoo's popular Rainforest Lumina returns for its third and final season this July. Experience a multi-sensory journey that blends nature and technology through a clever use of light, project and audio to bring to life the natural sights, sounds and scents of a rainforest at night.

As you embark on a colourful and illuminated night walk through the park, you'll gain a different perspective of the park's animals that will inspire you to appreciate the fragile beauty of nature and the importance of conserving our wildlife and biodiversity.

In addition, local residents can enjoy up to 30 per cent off admission tickets (U.P. Adult/Youth $18 and Child/Senior $14) to Rainforest Lumina. You can also top up $10 to your existing admission tickets for Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park or River Safari to enjoy the Rainforest Lumina experience alongside your visit to the day parks.

Till Feb 13, 2022 Find out more here.

2. 7.7 Specials @ WRS Parks

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Speaking of WRS Parks, there's no time like the present for a family trip to our local wildlife parks. From now till July 11, local residents aged 60 and above enjoy $10 admission to Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park and River Safari.

In addition, from now till July 18, you can enjoy 20 per cent off Friends of Wildlife or Friends of Wildlife Plus membership, which offers unlimited annual access to all four wildlife parks.

Signing up during this period will also grant you a free session to Hello From The Wild Side, an interactive virtual experience where you'll discover the unique personalities of the four parks' various animals and their care teams.

$10 Seniors Admission valid till July 11, 2021 Friends of Wildlife promo valid till July 18, 2021 Find out more here.

3. National Ice Cream Day celebrations with Museum of Ice Cream

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day on July 18, Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) Singapore is launching a deliciously unique treasure hunt that will see you exploring Singapore's local ice cream scene.

Indulge your sweet tooth as you visit participating ice cream parlours and "ice cream uncles", collecting an ice cream map to guide your steps and limited-edition MOIC stickers along the way.

Be sure to snap a pic or two of yourself enjoying a scoop of ice cream and tag @museumoficecreamsg to enter a drawing for the grand prize: tickets to the sold-out MOIC Singapore!

Till July 18, 2021 Find out more here.

ALSO READ: 5 things to do in Singapore this week: July 5 to 11, 2021

4. ROUTES: A Multi-Perspective Exploration of Traditional Dance in Singapore

Explore the origins of Singapore's traditional Chinese, Malay and Indian dance practices with ROUTES: A Multi-Perspective Exploration of Traditional Dance in Singapore. Housed at Stamford Art Centre, this exhibition uses masterful storytelling and immersive technology to spotlight how traditional dance has evolved over the ages.

Witness these dances come to life around you through life-sized 360-degree, quasi-3D holographic projections, immerse yourself in the rhythm of these graceful movements as you explore via a self-guided video tour, and get a first-hand perspective from six dance pioneers on their efforts to preserve traditional dance as a lasting artform through the passing of time.

Till Sept 12, 2021 Find out more here or here.

5. July activities @ Singapore Discovery Centre

Head down to Singapore Discovery Centre (SDC) for some fun and family bonding this July. Pay a visit to the reopened Black Lake Laser Battlefield and Black Lake Facility for a thrilling game of laser tag or a multi-sensorial escape room adventure, then catch a screening of Fast & Furious 9 or Marvel Studios' Black Widow at the world-class iWERKS Theatre.

If you have younger kids, be sure to check out the drop-in craft activities available this July, where your budding artists will create sticker postcards or commemorate Racial Harmony Day by colouring pictures of SDC's mascot SingaPaw.

July Daily Crafts available till July 30, 2021 Find out more here or here.

6. Hyperrealities

Can't get enough of exploring other realms after visiting ArtScience Museum's Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed exhibition? Good news: The ArtScience Museum is launching a new and permanent VR Gallery to bring visitors novel immersive experiences using state-of-the-art VR headsets and controllers.

The gallery's opening exhibition? Hyperrealities, a VR exhibition that spotlights a trio of innovative artworks by contemporary artists Olafur Eliasson, Marina Abramović and Anish Kapoor.

Simply slip on the VR headset to dive into a dazzling mix of alternate realities where you'll explore the intricate networks of muscle and flesh within your own body (think Magic School Bus, albeit without the bus), touch and shape rainbows, and experience the devastating chaos of crumbling polar ice caps.

Opens July 10, 2021 Find out more here or here.

ALSO READ: 5 things to do in Singapore this week: June 28 to July 4, 2021

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.