What to do this weekend (June 10 to 12)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

Children's season at ACM: Into the Night

Head down to the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) for after-hours fun with Children's Season at ACM: Into the Night.

Check out the Into the Night: Artist Installation, an interactive playscape inspired by ACM's collection featuring three activity stations where your kids are encouraged to unleash their artistic flair and embrace their curiosity and sense of mystery.

You can also look forward to engaging storytelling sessions, DIY craft activities and more.

Till June 26, 2022.

Public Garden Consumer Trade Show

Public Garden Consumer Trade Show is back this weekend. This flea market brings together some of the best independent brands in Asia to wow consumers with artisanal goods including fashion apparel, skincare and beauty products, tote bags, handcrafted jewellery, home decor, and much more.

June 11 to 12, 2022

Tinker Fest Adventure

PHOTO: Science Centre Singapore

Tinker your way into a sustainable future at the Science Centre Singapore's Tinkerfest 2022. Themed Arcade, this year's festival of creativity and innovation spotlights sustainable living and ways to protect the Earth through a series of engaging activities.

Your kids will create a DIY video game controller and design game contraptions using recyclable materials, get to be a Marine conservation hero by saving sea animals in a rubber band shooting game, and do much more.

Till June 26, 2022.

50 per cent off Jurong Bird Park tickets

PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group

Take the kids to visit our feathered friends at Jurong Bird Park this June holidays. From now till June 26, local residents enjoy 50 per cent off Jurong Bird Park admission tickets.

Simply register for a free WildPass and use the promo code when booking your tickets. Promotion is valid for adult, child and senior citizen tickets, limited to four tickets per transaction.

Till June 26, 2022.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.