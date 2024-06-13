What to do this weekend (June 14 to 16)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Bluey's Big Play

Catch a brand-new theatrical adaptation of Emmy award-winning children's TV series Bluey from now till 23 June at Marina Bay Sands Theatre.

The Asia debut of Bluey's Big Play invites you to meet Bluey and her family as they come to life via brilliantly designed puppets in a family-friendly show that your kids are sure to enjoy. The show features an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, as well as new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush.

Till June 23, 2024.

2. The Gruffalo

Catch a magical, musical adaptation of the classic children's picture book, The Gruffalo, staged at the iconic Victoria Theatre.

Embarking upon a daring adventure through the deep, dark woods in search of hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the party mad Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there's no such thing as a Gruffalo – is there?

Suitable for children aged 3 and up, this whimsical theatre production promises songs, laughs and plenty of fun for both you and your kids.

June 14 to 23, 2024.

3. Korea Winter Fiesta 2024

Experience the thrill of Korean winter in the heart of Singapore with Korea Winter Fiesta 2024.

Organised by Korea Tourism Organization and held at Plaza Singapura, the festival invites you to step into a meticulously crafted ice wonderland.

Explore the Snowhouse, which was designed by award-winning local ice sculptor Jeffrey Ng and Snow City, showcasing a collection of hand-sculpted ice art featuring Korean winter sports, an intricately designed traditional Korean house (Hanok), and charming wildlife sculptures.

On the second floor, a whimsical slide awaits, along with an interactive ice fishing setup, perfect for family photos and fun memories.

You can also experience "real" snowfall at set times on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Entry to the Snowhouse is complimentary, but you will need to reserve a slot beforehand.

Till June 30, 2024.

4. Science Centre Magic Festival

Science Centre Singapore is hosting its first-ever Magic Festival this weekend.

Blending magic and science with hourly shows by nine of Singapore's top magicians, the festival invites you to experience educational workshops and magic prop booths, engage with magicians in panel discussions, explore unique exhibits, and dive into the science behind magic.

June 15 to 16, 2024.

5. OTH Festival 2024: Every Little Thing The Fairground

As part of the ongoing Our Tampines Hub (OTH) Festival, you're invited to head down to OTH and check out the festival fairground from June 14 to 23.

You can look forward to fun-filled activities for the whole family including workout sessions under the stars, giant inflatables for bouncy fun, mini golf challenges, drone soccer, sports try outs, and even a street dance party.

June 14 to 23, 2024.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.