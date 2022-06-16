What to do this weekend (June 17 to 19)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Otah & Friends: The Great Kueh Hunt

Put your sleuthing skills to the test with Otah & Friends: The Great Kueh Hunt, a tasty pop-up where you'll explore the Joo Chiat neighbourhood via an exciting treasure hunt. Your task? Locate three hidden treasure boxes around Joo Chiat, solve the clues in each box, and, finally, solve a puzzle for the secret password to collect Grandma Fetah's delicious kueh.

Till June 26, 2022



Find out more here

2. ThrottleUp Arena

Check out ThrottleUp Arena, a family-friendly indoor drone arena where you and your kids can fly drones from now till June 26. No experience with drone flying? No problem! From children as young as five to grandparents, anyone can learn the basics of drone flying thanks to the expert guidance of the arena's trained instructors. Note that pre-registration is required before you visit the arena.

Till June 26, 2022



Find out more here

3. New experiences at Night Safari

Get up close and personal with our animal friends at Night Safari, where exciting new wildlife encounters await. Take a stroll through the new walk-in exhibit at the Leopard Trail and say hi to the park's locally born-and-bred civet cats (remember to keep your hands to yourself). You can also visit the park's newest residents: A pair of Brazilian Porcupines, currently settling into their new home at the Fishing Cat Trail. In addition, a pair of Grey-handed Night Monkeys will also be arriving at the Fishing Cat Trail later this month, so be sure to keep an eye out for them.

Find out more here or here

4. Monstrous Fun! @ The Arts House

Head down to The Arts House this weekend for Monster Fun!, The Arts House's first-ever literary weekend for children.

You and your kids are invited to journey into the imaginative universe of adorable little monsters and discover their world of stories through various programmes and activities like a thrilling Monster Hunt that will have you exploring The Arts House in search of clues, interactive storytelling sessions, DIY craft activities, and even a Children's Book Fair.

June 17 to 19, 2022



Find out more here

5. Pororo Fun Carnival

Have a blast at SAFRA Punggol's Pororo Fun Carnival from now till July 11. Your little ones can bounce to their hearts' content at the Pororo Inflatable Playland, consisting of Pororo & Friends Bouncy slides, Poby The Polar Bear’s Igloo with Ball Pit Playspace, and Tutu’s Drive Through Tunnel.

You can also look forward to more fun and games via various carnival rides like the Ocean Carousel and Flyer Carpet, as well as various game stalls where you can test your skill against classic carnival games.

Till July 11, 2022



Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.