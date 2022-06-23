What to do this weekend (June 24 to 26)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Hydrangea Holidays

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Go on an adventure to the Netherlands and rediscover summertime with Gardens by the Bay's first-ever Hydrangea Holidays floral display.

Held in partnership with the Netherlands Embassy and JOURNEY by TOUCH Community Services, the floral display features over 20 varieties of whimsical hydrangeas that colour the pastoral countryside in shades of the Dutch flag.

Aside from admiring these opulent blooms, you'll be charmed by the traditional landscape of the Netherlands, complete with windmills, canals, townhouses, and even a lighthouse inspired by the iconic red-and-white West Schouwen Lighthouse, one of the largest and tallest lighthouses in the Netherlands.

In addition, paintings by artists with special needs from TOUCH Centre for Independent Living will be showcased alongside this floral display.

The paintings feature hydrangeas and other blooms, drawing inspiration from the Dutch landscape and Gardens by the Bay.

Want to take one home with you? These colourful works of art will be available for sale through a silent auction.

Date: June 24 to Aug 14, 2022

Find out more here.

2. Muswell Hill

Check out Pangdemonium's latest play, Muswell Hill, a bitingly funny and alarmingly relevant social satire that scruitinises the ignorant bliss of first world problems in the face of tragedies elsewhere in the world.

Led by a new director, Timothy Koh, this thought-provoking play follows the story of an upscale dinner party hosted by an urbane young couple.

As the evening goes on, secrets, scandals and skeletons come tumbling out of the closet while relationships unravel, from the hosts' passive aggressive marriage to a tone-deaf blind date and a comically toxic affair.

Date: June 24 to July 10, 2022

Find out more here.

3. Yogafest World Edition

Celebrate International Day of Yoga (June 21) at Yogafest World Edition this weekend.

Taking place at Palawan Green on Sentosa, this festival boasts a stellar line-up of renowned yoga instructors from around the world and classes for all levels of yoga practitioners, from beginners to experienced yoga enthusiasts.

For more yoga goodness, check out the benefits of learning yoga.

Date: June 25 to 26, 2022

Find out more here.

4. Farmer's Market at Terra Madre

Swing by Terra Madre for a fun day out at an indoors farmer's market this weekend.

You can look forward to a wide array of fresh produce and delicious bites, from freshly baked bread to wine and beer, cheese, dips, ice cream and more.

In addition, your little ones can enjoy kids' activities at The Yard while you browse - just be sure to prebook your slot before heading down.

Date: June 25 to 26, 2022

Find out more here.

5. Goodman Open House

The popular Goodman Open House returns in physical format this weekend.

You and your kids can look forward to a wide variety of creative activities, from roving performances to interactive workshops, storytelling sessions, open studios, puppet-making activities, and even a pop-up food and art market.

Date: June 25 2022, 10am to 5pm

Find out more here.

6. Movies by the Beach - Kung Fu Panda 3

Round up your family and friends for a FREE movie screening of Kung Fu Panda 3. Taking place at Southside on Sentosa, the screening is a walk-in event, no prebooking required.

However, entry is on a first come first serve basis with a maximum capacity of 400 pax, so be sure to get there early to secure your spot.

Date: 7.30 pm, June 24, 2022

Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.