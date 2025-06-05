What to do this weekend (June 6 to 8)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Wiggle Wiggle in the Sky at Singapore Flyer

South Korean lifestyle brand Wiggle Wiggle has teamed up with Singapore Flyer for a vibrant makeover to the observation wheel.

Step into one of five uniquely decorated capsules, each of which brings its own distinct personality to your journey above Singapore's spectacular skyline — think whimsical flowers and cute bears.

Be sure to also check out the pop-up store at Level 1 or the Singapore Flyer Gifts shop at Level 3 for exclusive merchandise, from cult-classic tumblers to playful everyday accessories. Till Sept 28, 2025.

2. Jumptopia Lite: Bounce Beyond

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKJJE_1NIwI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Take your kids to Suntec City this June holidays for a world of bouncy fun.

Organised jointly with Kiztopia, the expansive 15-metre-wide inflatable zone brings to life playful worlds inspired by Kiztopia's most beloved characters. Your kids can jump, climb, and slide through obstacle courses and into ball pits for endless fun.

There will also be an on-site carnival at Suntec Plaza with charming rides like the Grand Carousel, Samba Balloon, and F1 Cars, as well as classic carnival games with high win rates. Till June 29, 2025.

3. Culture Cartel Genesis

Culture Cartel Genesis is live from now till June 8.

The 4-day event sees Marina Square's Central Atrium transformed into a dynamic cultural playground where street culture takes centre stage.

Whether you're a sneakerhead, vinyl junkie, or just love the vibes, you'll want to explore this vibrant festival where streetwear, art, dance, collectibles and next-gen workshops collide. Till June 8, 2025.

4. Sentosa Festive Market by Sunday Social

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKWkf0buOir/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

This June school holidays, Sentosa Festive Market transforms into a playground of creativity and fun for both kids and adults.

Set along a charming street of Palawan Beach Walk, this special edition invites you and your family to soak in the festive spirit, discover handmade treasures, enjoy delicious bites, and support the next generation of entrepreneurs as they bring their business dreams to life.

"Kidpreneurs" take the lead at this market with six dedicated gazebos where these passionate young sellers will run their own businesses — from handmade crafts and original art to second-hand books, toys, clothes and more.

There will also be interactive workshops for all ages, lawn games, and even a food truck dishing up juicy dry-aged burgers straight off the grill. June 7 to 8, 2025.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.