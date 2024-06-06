What to do this weekend (June 7 to 9)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Children's Season 2024

National Heritage Board's annual programme, Children's Season, is back for the June holidays.

Jointly presented by Children's Museum Singapore and Museum Roundtable museums, this year's edition is themed "Innovation", inviting your kids to unleash their creative juices and embrace their imagination.

Your kids can look forward to food trails, pirate adventures at the Singapore Maritime Gallery, drop-in craft activities, and much more.

Till June 23, 2024.

2. Adventures with The Little Prince @ Changi Airport

Journey into the whimsical world of The Little Prince at Changi Airport's Terminal 3.

Step into the pages of the iconic book for a celestial game of mini golf at Starry Mini Golf. Each of the seven holes is inspired by the fantastical planets that the Little Prince visited on his adventure.

You can also strike a pose and capture lasting memories at enchanting photo spots, such as the Rose Garden (with the real scent of roses in the air), the Starlit Walk, where you'll be surrounded by infinity mirrors and seemingly endless star lights that create the illusion of a boundless galaxy, and the Stargazing Point, which features clever optical illusions that will transport you deeper into The Little Prince's world.

Other highlights include a DIY craft activity where you can design and personalise your very own shrink art keychains featuring characters from The Little Prince, free storytelling sessions, and even exclusive The Little Prince merchandise from vending machines (minimum spend at Changi shops required for redemption) and the official pop-up store.

Till July 14, 2024.

3. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Check out Pangdemonium's second show of the year, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?.

Middle-aged, unhappily married, and inebriated, George and Martha are stumbling home from a late-night party, when a couple arrives at their doorstep.

Young, sexy, and new in town, the surprise guests — Nick and Honey — are everything that George and Martha are not. What follows is a rambunctious evening of dangerous mind-games and reckless antics fuelled by drink and driven by spite — unravelling bitter rivalries and long buried secrets.

Part dark comedy and part love story, Edward Albee's 1962 masterpiece is a modern classic that continues to reveal the hard truths about our primal capacity to hurt those we love the most, and how we deal with the harsh realities of life.

June 7 to 23, 2024.

4. Singapore Cable Car & Hello Kitty Joint 50th Celebrations

If you're a Hello Kitty fan, you won't want to miss this: Singapore Cable Car and Hello Kitty are jointly celebrating their 50th anniversaries with an exclusive birthday bash.

You're invited to hop on a cable car along the Mount Faber Line for 5 unique Hello Kitty-themed cabin designs featuring beloved characters like Hello Kitty, Dear Daniel and Mimmy.

Once you reach Mount Faber Peak, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous 2-metre-tall Hello Kitty sculpture in a striking gold outfit, along with photo spots at the boarding deck: Vintage cabins from the first and third generations of cable cars, all decked out in Hello Kitty designs.

In addition, you can snag exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise at the Singapore Cable Car Gift Shop.

Till Dec 31, 2024.

5. Bubble Fiesta @ Adventure Cove Waterpark

Beat the heat at Singapore's biggest bubble festival in a water park!

Bubbles of all shapes and sizes have taken over eight immersive zones in Adventure Cove Waterpark. You can bounce like a kid on inflatables, experience a Bubble Blizzard inside a massive bubble dome, party to live music at a Bubble Rave, feast on free frozen treats, and much more.

Till Aug 11, 2024.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.