What to do this weekend (March 14 to 16)

1. Sakura @ Gardens by the Bay

Gardens by the Bay's iconic Sakura floral display is back for its 10th edition this year.

Uncover the hidden gems of Fukuoka Prefecture as the yozakura (night sakura) experience returns for the second time, featuring a recreation of Fukuoka City’s striking light installation, the Phantom Castle – an artistic interpretation of a castle tower believed to have once existed.

Other highlights include a recreation of the historic Kokura Castle in the city of Kitakyushu, and the enchanting bamboo lanterns featured in the city’s annual Takeakari Bamboo Lantern Festival, brought in from Japan. Till April 6, 2025.

2. Threads: The Emperor's New Clothes Musical

Step into the colourful, chic, flamboyant and fabulously over-the-top-world of Threads: The Emperor's New Clothes Musical! – a fresh take on Hans Christian Andersen's classic by Singapore Repertory Theatre.

Meet Millie, a bright young fashion designer with big dreams. But there’s one problem — Arnold Wintor, the powerful editor of Emperor Magazine whose ego is as inflated as an overstuffed puffer jacket and delusions as grand as his magazine empire. Arnold’s used to getting his way, and after he discovers Millie’s unique fashion label, Threads, he has designs on a take-over. But Millie hatches a clever plan to show the world that even the most powerful can be brought down a peg (or two).

Will Millie’s dreams to be a world-class designer come true? Will Arnold learn his lesson? Or will the emperor end up with no clothes?

With a toe-tapping score, laugh-out-loud moments, and a playful story about creativity, courage, and standing up to bullies, this musical is a fun, fashionista-filled adventure the whole family will enjoy. Till April 17, 2025.

3. 12 Years of Creating Wonder @ SEA Aquarium

Celebrate SEA Aquarium's 12th anniversary with fun activities and limited-time deals.

Journey through an exhibition with specially curated zones to learn about the aquarium's education, conservation, research and animal care efforts over the past 12 years.

You can also catch a glimpse of SEA Aquarium's adorable mascots, and participate in complimentary marine-themed art workshops by ART:DIS.

The aquarium also has limited-time deals such as food and drink bundles at $12 set, 50 per cent off child tickets, and souvenirs retailing at up to 60 per cent off. Till April 30, 2025

4. Easter Eggs-travaganza @ Bird Paradise

Bird Paradise's Easter Eggs-travaganza is back, bigger and better than before.

You can look forward to a digital Easter egg hunt that will take you around the park to discover egg clusters and complete in-app activities on the Mandai app. On completion of the egg hunt, you'll earn an exclusive Easter pin.

In addition, don't miss the park's first avian-themed Easter parade (twice daily), featuring lively avian-themed performances by performers in bird-inspired costumes.

For added fun, kids enter free during this period with every paying adult. Do note that you'll need a valid (free) Wildpass membership to enjoy this promotion. March 15 to April 20, 2025.

5. Songkran Festival 2025

Beat the heat with the return of Wild Wild Wet's month-long Songkran Festival.

Get drenched in Songkran joy with exciting water fight zones, dunk tanks, and even a giant inflatable maze.

Other things to look forward to include electrifying Thai-themed music and dance performances, movie screenings with complimentary LED candy floss and popcorn, and more. Till April 14, 2025.

