What to do this weekend (March 17 to 19)

1. Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar

The Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar is back, bigger and better than ever. This year's bazaar features a whopping 700 stalls, up from 70 in 2022. It will also be the longest-running edition, lasting for 36 days.

You can look forward to a wide variety of tasty F&B offerings, retail goodies, and even interactive art installations. Be sure to check out the colourful Hari Raya light-up while you're there, from March 17 to April 22, 2023.

2. Boutique Fairs Spring Summer Edition 2023

Get ready to shop at the latest edition of Boutique Fairs. You can look forward to over 250 design-forward brands and designers offering a wide variety of retail goods, from chic clothing to fashion accessories, home decor, lifestyle products, and, of course, delicious F&B bites, from March 17 to 19, 2023. Find out more here.

3. Food & Beverage Fair

Foodies rejoice: The Food & Beverage Fair is back for its 17th edition this weekend. With over 200 F&B exhibitors and a plethora of local and Asian flavours, including favourite brands and new product launches, this exhibition is sure to be a feast for your senses.

In addition to the plethora of tasty F&B products for your enjoyment, you can also look forward to huge savings with unbeatable show-exclusive offers, a line-up of exciting food-themed activities, lucky draws, and contests, till March 19, 2023. Find out more here.

4. Rilakkuma Holiday at Changi Airport

Have a great time with Rilakkuma and friends for a beary relaxing Holiday at Changi Airport Terminal 3. Spin yourself silly on whimsical Rilakkuma-themed rides like a Samba Balloon, Ferris Wheel, Swing Chair and Tea Cup rides, then test your skill and luck at carnival game booths.

Be sure to also snap pictures with the adorable characters at photo spots located around the Departure Hall and B2, till May 1, 2023. Find out more here.

