What to do this weekend (March 18 to 20) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Welcome Le Le @ River Wonders

Celebrate Singapore's first panda cub with a series of fun activities and promotions at River Wonders. Say hi to the Panda family mascots with a Stu-PANDA-ous Meet and Greet photo session, test your knowledge of Giant Pandas with interactive quizzes and trivia activities, sink your teeth into tasty panda-themed treats and more.

In addition, you can enjoy up to 20 per cent off admission tickets to River Wonders during this period. What are you waiting for? It's time to visit the pandas!

Till March 31, 2022 Find out more here

2. Race Inspired 2022

Exercise for a good cause with the 2nd edition of Race Inspired!, National Kidney Foundation's virtual sports event.

This year, the 21-day virtual event includes not just running but also a new cycling segment. Through Race Inspired!, NKF aims to encourage participants to lead and advocate for a healthier lifestyle while raising funds to provide quality treatment and care for NKF's kidney failure patients.

March 18 to April 7, 2022 Find out more here

3. Changi's Sweetest Treat

Calling all lollipop lovers: Check out the enormous Chupa Chups lollipops installation at Changi Airport Terminal 3 for some tasty fun. Pose with these iconic, larger-than-life lollipops, explore a 3D optical installation that will give you a sweet surprise, indulge your inner child at the Chupa Chups playground and more. You can also snag exclusive Chupa Chups merchandise at the pop-up store, ranging from stylish masks to cute bags, T-shirts, water bottles and much more.

Till May 3, 2022 Find out more here

4. Fun's in with Pokemon @ Jewel

If you're a Pokemon fan, here's your chance to catch them all at Jewel Changi Airport. From now till 17 April 17, you can redeem an adorable Pokemon squishy mini plushie when you shop and dine at Jewel Changi. Simply spend a minimum of $50 in a single receipt to qualify for redemption. There are 6 adorable plushie designs available for redemption, so try to collect them all while stocks last.

Till April 17, 2022 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.