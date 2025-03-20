Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Coach Tabby Shop Pop-Up

The Coach Tabby bag takes the spotlight at this dynamic new pop-up in Singapore What to do this weekend (March 21 to 23) a space where fashion meets creativity.

You can browse the latest Coach Tabby designs, personalise your bags with a selection of straps and charms, and indulge in delightful treats, including the exclusive Tabby popsicle (only on selected dates). Adding to the experience, two local artists will be on hand to turn bags into unique, hand-painted works of art. Till April 10.

2. Pangdemonium’s A Doll’s House, Part 2

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHA1zCGyuz6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Widely regarded as one of the most influential feminist works in history, Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House famously ends with the character of Nora Helmer walking out on her family — and on the rigid confines of a patriarchal society — closing the door with what critic George Bernard Shaw called "a slam heard round the world".

In Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2, the past refuses to stay in the past. Premiering in 2017 — just months before the Me Too movement gained momentum and nearly 140 years after the original play — this imagined sequel explores the consequences of Nora's departure.

In local theatre company Pangdemonium's gripping production, you can expect a thought-provoking and profoundly relevant exploration of autonomy, responsibility, and the ripple effects of one woman's radical choice. Till March 23.

3. Latinada 2025

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHL2eI-SRnK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If you've ever been curious about Latin American cuisine and culture, this lively festival at Dempsey Hill is the perfect introduction to it. Latinada is Singapore's largest street food and music festival of its kind, bringing together 14 Latin American chefs from across Asia to serve up an irresistible spread of Colombian, Mexican, Peruvian, Argentinian, and Chilean flavours.

But the experience goes beyond just food — it's a true feast for the senses, with "live" music, vibrant decor, and an electric atmosphere. Tickets are priced at $35 per adult, including a $20 redeemable cash voucher. With only 500 entries available per day, you'll need to act fast. March 21 to 23.

4. Boutique Fairs: The Spring Summer Edition 2025

Get ready for the ultimate shopping spree — Boutique Fairs is back with its biggest Spring/Summer Edition yet. With over 320 brands, there's something for everyone. Refresh your wardrobe with stylish pieces from Barehands and Laundry Studio, accessorise with statement jewellery from Antonia Y. Jewelry, and pamper your skin with Jeanie Botanicals.

Need a break? Check out the brand-new food bar and sheltered alfresco F&B area — the perfect spots to recharge before diving back into more retail therapy. March 21 to 23.

5. Earth Hour Festival

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGnO2iDT2p6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Earth Hour happens every year on March 22. If you want to be part of this global movement, check out the Earth Hour Festival happening at Sentosa Sensoryscape, a sensory walk designed to deepen your connection with the world around you. Wander through lush green ridges and vibrant reef-inspired landscapes — each step inviting you to slow down, look closer, and appreciate the beauty of our planet.

And what better way to mark the #BiggestHourforEarth than in a space that reminds us why nature matters?

This year's festival features an exciting line-up of hourly activities and shows for all ages, including face painting and temporary tattoo application, and a choir performance by Raffles Girls' Primary School.

The day ends with the Symbolic Switch Off, as Singapore goes dark in a powerful show of unity — standing together for a nature-positive future. Only March 22.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.