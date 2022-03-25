What to do this weekend (March 25 to 27) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Brickman Wonders Of The World

Calling all Lego fans: Brickman Wonders of the World opens at Science Centre Singapore tomorrow. This long-awaited exhibition features over 50 larger-than-life recreations of the world's more iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and, of course, our very own Merlion. In addition, over 1 million Lego bricks are available at Master Builder Zones for visitors to unleash their creativity and assemble their own unique creations.

March 25 to July 3, 2022. Find out more here

2. Khabair Baik! Saturdays

Experience a series of conversational tours and workshops led by members of the Peranakan community with Asian Civilisations Museum's Khabair Baik! Saturdays. You'll get to experience Peranakan culture and heritage first-hand through community tours, drop-in craft activities, style workshops where you'll learn about traditional Peranakan attire and accessories, food demonstrations of delicious Peranakan cuisine, and more.

March 26 to May 22, 2022. Find out more here

3. Makers' Market

#SupportLocal growing creative makers and their product creations at the newest pop-up location of Makers' Market at Gardens by the Bay. Held every Friday to Sunday (till May 1) in the Floral Fantasy Gift Shop, this market boasts a carefully curated selection of artisanal goods for retail, from sustainable beauty and wellness products to handmade fashion accessories, scented candles, hand-drawn postcards and more.

Till May 1, 2022. Find out more here or here

4. ArtScience on Screen: The Modern Fables of Masaaki Yuasa

Dive into the whimsically kaleidoscopic world of acclaimed Japanese animator and director Masaaki Yuasa this weekend with ArtScience on Screen: The Modern Fables of Masaaki Yuasa. The programme features screenings of four iconic films from Yuasa's career, running the gamut from beloved children's films Lu Over The Wall and Ride Your Wave to more surrealistic, adult fare in the form of Mind Game and The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl.

Till April 17, 2022. Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.