What to do this weekend (March 28 to 31)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Wicked

The Wizard is calling! Step into the Emerald City as Wicked returns to cast its magical spell at MBS Sands Theatre once more.

The Broadway sensation looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent.

When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships... until the world decides to call one "good", and the other one "wicked". Till April 27.

2. Supervision

Catch a homegrown modern classic play by Wild Rice this weekend.

71-year-old Teck, a grumpy retiree, has just suffered a stroke that greatly affects his mobility. When he insists on moving back to his own home, Jenny, his no-nonsense daughter, hires a young Indonesian domestic worker, Yanti, to look after him.

At first, Yanti dutifully follows the strict caregiving regime drawn up by Jenny. But Teck refuses to give up a few of his favourite vices. When Jenny is not around, Yanti gives in to Teck's demands for fatty, braised pork belly and the occasional cigarette.

And yet, somehow, Jenny always knows exactly what is going on...

Darkly funny and profoundly moving, Supervision holds a mirror up to our modern world and its rapidly ageing population. Would you give up the things you enjoy in exchange for a few more years? Does working in someone else's home mean giving up your right to privacy? And to what lengths would you go to watch over someone you love? Till April 12.

3. Mirror Mirror: Journey Into the Mind

Embark upon an adventure into the depths of your own mind with ArtScience Museum's latest exhibition.

Blending cutting-edge technology, interactivity, art and neuroscience to explore the boundless creativity of the human mind, this exhibition invites you to venture into a world inspired by the different facets of the human mind.

From memory, perception and dreams to consciousness and self-understanding, this exhibition is filled with vibrant colours, startling light effects and atmospheric music, inviting visitors of all ages to participate and discover more about themselves. Till July 6.

4. Miffy's Garden

Miffy has landed at Changi Airport in her giant hot air balloon!

Join Miffy on her adventure as she explores a charming spring garden in the heart of Changi Airport. You can snap enchanting photos with Miffy and friends at various locations around the airport, and shop for irresistably cute Miffy merchandise at various pop-up stores.

In addition, kids can have fun exploring at Miffy's playground with features like a giant inflatable ballpit and a 2m slide. Till May 12.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.