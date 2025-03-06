What to do this weekend (March 7 to 9)

As International Women's Day (IWD), March 8, draws near, here's what's lined up for you this week.

International Women's Festival

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGDQq_IhVxz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The inaugural Asia Pacific International Women's Festival (IWFest) commences in Singapore on March 6. Spanning four days, the festival — organised by PlayPan as part of the SG60 initiative — will be held at the Glass Dome, featuring a diverse range of events.

They include fireside chats, insightful panel discussions, inclusive workshops, among others, all centred around this year's International Women's Day theme, "Accelerate Action".

You can look forward to an array of activities, such as high-energy Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sessions led by Evolve MMA, as well as a walkathon that will culminate in a health talk by Dr Mark Leong at the Glass Dome, and more. Till March 9.

Goodwood Park Hotel Durian Dessert Buffet

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGhZa8BNP24/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Ladies, enjoy the Durian Dessert Buffet at Goodwood Park Hotel for an additional $38++ with any set meal or main course ordered at the Coffee Lounge. Men can also take part in the celebration for $48++, making it a sweet experience for all. Only on March 8.

Ichigo Ichie

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGE_VZzSYj3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Chef Akane Eno reunites with culinary talent Vasunthara Ramasamy (Vasun) at Ichigo Ichie for a special 4-hands collaboration in celebration of IWD, and female culinary talent.

The duo will present an exclusive 6-course menu (S$328++ per person), specially curated for this occasion. Blending bold, vibrant Indian spices with the refined umami of Japanese cuisine, they push creative boundaries to showcase their unique fusion style, "Japindian".

Enhance the experience with a curated drink pairing (S$88++ per person), featuring selections from five female sake brewers and winemakers.

Only for dinner service on March 7 and March 8.

Courage Catwalk

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DFCydlJyEk0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Honouring resilience, cultural heritage, and the unwavering spirit of breast cancer warriors, the Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) Courage Catwalk 2025 merges fashion, art, and storytelling in a celebration of hope and strength.

Themed "Cultural Mosaic of Courage", the ticketed event will see 20 breast cancer warriors take centre stage, adorned in unique collections by five Lasalle graduates, each inspired by Singapore's rich cultural tapestry, a 4-course fine dining experience, and more.

Can't make it for Courage Catwalk? Show your support for BCF by making a donation. Only on March 7.

[[nid:715359]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.